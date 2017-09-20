HemCare Health Services Appoints Telecom Veteran Daniel G. Cullen as Chief Technology Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - HemCare Health Services Inc. ( OTC PINK : HCRE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel G. Cullen as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Cullen will be responsible for HemCare Health Services technology strategy and execution. In this capacity he will lead the company's engineering and software development team and spearhead the company's new technology initiatives in the application of Blockchain technology. Mr. Cullen will report directly to John Wilkes, CEO of Hemcare.

Mr. Cullen is a Professional Engineer and senior manager with over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He has a solid record of achievement in product development, sales and marketing of telecommunications products and software systems in North American and global markets. Following a distinguished career with Bell Canada and Nortel during which he led successful market penetration campaigns and managed the launch of many successful new products, he branched out and became a co-founder and President of the start-up Symphony Telecom Corp. which grew to sales of over $19 million annually within a couple years of inception. He joins Hemcare after a distinguished tenure at Intelligent Domains/Mobile Local Consulting where he provided technical support and contract software development for a number of clients in telecom and security systems. Mr. Cullens' recent projects have included the development of CryptoNote technology as well as Ethereum applications and the associate web interfaces.

"We recognize Dan as an entrepreneurial, results-oriented problem-solver", said John Wilkes, CEO of HemCare. "We care about the evolution of electronic health records and see Dans' technical and leadership skills as a great fit for the future endeavors of Hemcare. Dans professional experience and strategic vision will assist the company in taking a leadership role in the application of blockchain technology."

Daniel Cullen, P.Eng, has a B.A.Sc (Electrical Engineering) from the University of Waterloo.

About HemCare Health Services Inc.

HemCare Health Services ("HHS") is a Health Information Exchange company. HHS operates a single unified platform providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online portal to its centralized System for Patients, Lawyers & Insurers to Retrieve and Access Medical Records. The company also offers a discount for savings of up to 87% on pharmacy drugs and services throughout the USA. To get your free card now click here.

