Hemp, Inc. Announces Delivery of Advanced CBD Hemp Oil Extraction Post Processing Equipment

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced today it has received all brand new, state-of-the-art components of the cannabidiol (CBD) post processing equipment to complete the Company's hemp oil extraction infrastructure (Division 2). The latest equipment additions to the Company's extraction operation will be assembled in the coming days.

"We chose the most cutting edge, state-of-the-art processing equipment on the market, from Across International, to ensure our CBD extracts lead the industry in quality and consistency, allowing us to bring innovative bulk CBD products to market. We have also partnered with Across International to display this state-of-the-art equipment at our Hemp University educational symposiums in the upcoming year. This equipment allows us to 'winterize' the raw CBD crude oil. After the CBD crude oil is winterized, we are able to perform the remaining post processing so that we can make an array of products, including but not limited to tinctures and cartridges to put it in vape pens... our options are limitless with this equipment," said David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC.

In August, Hemp, Inc. announced the official launch of its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor.

"The completion of our hemp oil extraction infrastructure will allow us to ramp up production of CBD products, creating increased Company value for the public and shareholders." said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "The market price of CBD crystalline isolate was commonly $20,000 per kilogram at the early part of 2017. While prices have gone down this year, in some cases, to as low as $6,500 per kilo on the low end volume price, CBD full spectrum extract making customized formulas have in some cases gone up and other cases gone down. Whether the price decreases or increases, I think it's important to note and remind our shareholders that while we expect significant returns from our hemp oil extraction, it's a secondary component of our overall business plan that we added to 'enhance' our revenues. Hemp, Inc.'s primary business is focused on producing non-toxic loss circulation material (LCM) and spill absorbents for the oil and gas industries."

In oil or gas well drilling, "loss circulation" occurs when drilling fluid flows into one or more geological formations instead of returning up the annulus. "Loss circulation" can be a serious problem during the drilling of an oil well or gas well. Hemp, Inc., as mentioned in a previous press release, has a provisional patent that covers Hemp, Inc.'s process of dramatically reducing the time, cost, and energy required to create LCMs and spill absorbents using natural plant materials - resulting in a higher quality product for the oil and gas industries.

"Aside from our LCMs, we look forward to showcasing how our new, state-of-the-art post processing CBD equipment at our first 2018 Hemp University educational symposium. Our Hemp University educational symposiums have been an overwhelming success and they're growing. We had to stop selling tickets at the last symposium because we were over capacity. We originally planned for only 100 attendees but there were over 140 people in attendance. We're expecting the number of attendees to double at the next symposium, scheduled for December 2, 2017. Of course, we plan to hold it at a much larger venue. We strongly encourage you to buy your tickets early. We will definitely sell out and this isn't marketing hype," says Perlowin. "The hemp educational infrastructure we provide through 'The Hemp University' is delivering on our goal to make America great again by making America hemp again. We are teaching farmers, landowners, investors and entrepreneurs how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue."

To register now for the next Hemp University education symposium: Hemp Money Event, Economics, Lessons, and Planning for 2018, and ensure you're able to get a ticket before it's sold out, click here. "In farming lingo, the early bird gets the word," says Perlowin.

About Hemp, Inc.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Social networks:

http://www.twitter.com/hempinc (Twitter)

http://www.facebook.com/hempinc (Facebook)

http://investorshangout.com/Hemp-Inc-HEMP-87248/ (Investors Hangout)

Subscribe to Hemp, Inc.'s video updates:

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the No. 1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act. The Company does sell and distribute hemp-based products.