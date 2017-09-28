Hemp, Inc. Announces Exclusive "First Friday Tours" of its Industrial Hemp Processing Facility and Milling Operation

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) - Curious about the largest industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere and its operation? Hemp, Inc. shareholders can now get an in-depth look by attending exclusive "First Friday Tours" of Hemp, Inc.'s expanded industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in Spring Hope, North Carolina. Hemp, Inc. executives are pleased to extend the opportunity for Hemp, Inc. shareholders to visit the processing plant and milling operation for an "inside" free tour which will commence, next week, Friday, October 6, 2017 from 9:00am to 11:00am eastern standard time and then on the first Friday of every month thereafter.

These exclusive bonus tours will take shareholders behind-the-scenes of North Carolina's burgeoning industrial hemp epicenter to see Hemp, Inc.'s processing equipment in full operation and producing product... from the cultivation of its hemp plants and kenaf to the processing and manufacturing of their quality CBD products.

Shareholders will also meet and interact with Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin and COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, David Schmitt. Both Perlowin and Schmitt welcome any and all questions from Hemp, Inc.'s valued shareholders.

Part of the "First Friday Tours" will showcase a section of the warehouse where a variety of hemp and hemp-based products are displayed. Shareholders can peruse the whole gamut of hemp products from hemp clones, hemp lotions, hemp denim jeans, hemp shoes, hemp hats, chocolate covered hemp seeds, hemp pastas to hemp farming equipment, super sacks filled with kenaf and/or hemp and so much more. There will also be a hemp kiosk in the industrial hemp facility that, as was stated in a previous press release. Per the agreement Hemp, Inc. signed with One Step Vending, Corp., Hemp, Inc. will create unique hemp oil-based consumer products specifically for sale through One Step Vending, Corp.'s approved, existing micro markets, or kiosks around the country.

According to executives, this "First Friday Tours" series is expected to connect the shareholders more directly with the industrial hemp sector with first-hand knowledge of what is most often "hidden" from the public. "We've received many requests and inquiries regarding the operation of our industrial hemp processing facility and mill. We are adamant about being completely transparent, as one of the leaders in this public sector, so we wanted to extend the opportunity for our shareholders to actually come out and see and experience what we are doing first-hand and what we are all about," said Perlowin.

Perlowin has even been posting daily video updates to keep Hemp, Inc. shareholders informed up to the minute. These posts can be seen by visiting Perlowin's personal Facebook page. Posts from September 24th through the 27th specifically capture tours that were given to paid attendees of The Hemp University educational symposiums. However, Perlowin says the videos really don't do the facility justice. "Actually seeing millions of pounds of kenaf and hemp bales, stacked 20 feet high and watching the largest hemp mill grind those 900-pound bales down to 20 mesh and/or 200-325 mesh particle sizes, put in super sacks weighing over a thousand pounds and lined up on the factory floor to be shipped is very impressive, to say the least.

"Can you imagine touring a 170-acre hemp grow/field with hundreds of thousands of pounds of kenaf growing 15 feet tall? What about seeing hundreds of thousands of dollars of whole hemp extract (CBDs) being processed through a NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor that is so close you could touch it? Majestic. Simply majestic. Most other companies keep this process confidential or 'a secret' or 'hush hush'. Not Hemp, Inc.! We are pulling the curtain back. It is because of our loyal shareholders who continue to support and believe in the work we are doing that we make it a point to include our shareholders in on each step of the way. We are in this together," says Perlowin.

These 2-hour tours, guided by Perlowin and Schmitt, will show how the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation has grown to become the pre-eminent center of the industrial hemp industry headquartered in North Carolina. "Bringing milling operation online expanded our footprint from 70,000 to 85,000 square feet on this 9-acre campus," said Perlowin.

Ready to take advantage of this amazing tour opportunity to learn more about Hemp, Inc.? Shareholders must contact Ms. Sandra Williams for verification of their shareholder status and to be approved for any of the "First Friday Tours" via swilliams@hempinc.com.

To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, click here.

ABOUT HEMP INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act. The Company does sell and distribute hemp-based products.