SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) executives are pleased to announce The Hemp University's first educational symposium will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 8:00am - 5:00pm, at Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, located at 1436 Highway 581 North, Spring Hope, North Carolina, 27882. The educational seminar, Farming HEMP for Profit™, will provide a "specific step-by-step blueprint" for landowners and farmers on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp by using real business tactics and principles.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), said, "We are really excited about the upcoming educational symposium. We've been inundated with inquiries since we first announced 'The Hemp University' and we are almost sold out for this first symposium. This is a chance for farmers and landowners to network and interact with industry experts on how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue."

Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) has secured an outstanding lineup of experts from at least a dozen states all over the country, including New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky and more for the university's 2017 season. For the first educational symposium on March 18, 2017, industry experts scheduled are William "Wild Bill" Billings, Justin Hamilton, Dr. Michael Villa, and Dani Billings, with special guest speakers Bob Crumley and Fen Rascoe.

William "Wild Bill" Billings is the co-founder of the Colorado Hemp Project and a Colorado native with many of Colorado's largest corporate and family-owned farms. Billings had the first legal hemp harvest in America, that was written about in a book by author and hemp advocate Doug Fine, entitled Hemp Bound. When asked about his intention in founding the Colorado Hemp Project, Billings stated, "It's all about passion and compassion. I am passionate about helping push forward the revival of the hemp industry and deeply compassionate for all the children and adults with serious health issues that we know our company's products can truly help to heal."

Justin Hamilton is CEO of Hempleton Investment Group, Inc., which owns and operates the first Hemp Farmacy, a model hemp store that can be integrated nationally. Hamilton's company focuses on education and awareness of hemp's potential for residents, farmers, patients, entrepreneurs, and future participants in the industrial hemp industry worldwide. He has spent the last decade focused on diversification and rural agricultural development including industrial hemp and innovative Agritourism strategies.

Dr. Michael Villa is a professional plant ecologist with a diverse background in research of many different plant communities. In addition, he has extensive experience in wetland ecology, restoration, and creation, and has conducted literally thousands of biological inventories and surveys. Dr. Villa maintains a caregiver registration through the State of Colorado to breed, grow, harvest and distribute medical cannabis to his patients. He currently grows medicinal cannabis and hemp and is actively working on breeding to produce varieties that can be used to enhance nutritional benefits of the cannabis and hemp plants for his patients.

Dani Billings has made a name for herself by spending a lot of time traveling and educating groups, different government officials, speaking at conventions, private events and seminars. She also helped her father, Bill Billings, establish the Colorado Hemp Project in 2013. Dani later created a hemp-based body care company in partnership with her mother: Nature's Root, an all-organic locally grown hemp based body care company, therapeutics line, and nutritional food.

Special guest speaker Bob Crumley is founder of Crumley-Roberts Attorneys at Law, FoundersHemp.com and the NC Industrial Hemp Association. Special guest speaker Fen Rascoe is one of the members who was appointed to the NC Industrial Hemp Commission.

David Schmitt, COO of Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, said, "This symposium will be very educational. Farmers and landowners will gain a wealth of information so we are anticipating a great event." With projections of industrial hemp generating more than a billion dollars in the United States, Hemp Inc. is truly passionate about rejuvenating the American Farmer for the new clean, green industrial hemp revolution.

"The Hemp University" has been established to be the blueprint for farming, navigating and thriving in the industrial hemp revolution with the goal to educate its attendees on key topics such as transitioning from traditional farming to organic farming, different hemp cultivar strains, how and where to get certified seeds, planting and harvesting industrial hemp, an in depth history of hemp and its many uses, agronomy, permaculture, ecological advantages and many more courses as the curriculum is expanded.

Monthly classes will also cover such topics as organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies (which will also be installed and showcased at Hemp, Inc.'s processing facility) and marketability of the crop.

Hemp retail products from all around the country will be showcased at "The Hemp University". Attendees will also be able to connect with potential industrial hemp distributors and product manufacturers. The new "Hemp Hub" will be a one stop shop for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale. Providing as many resources as possible to the American farmers and landowners to successfully grow hemp and have sales channels for the potential 25,000 products the industrial hemp industry can produce.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and touring the hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at "The Hemp University", visit www.thehempuniversity.com. With less than 11 days and only 18 slots that remain available for landowners and farmers, it's advisable to purchase your ticket(s) today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farming-hemp-for-profit-tickets-32189961040.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL HEMP

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used as a nutritional food product for humans and pets, building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

"The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury." (Source: www.HempBenefits.org)

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

"Through education we believe that the law of our state can be changed to allow the growing, processing, and sale of Hemp and Hemp products within North Carolina in a responsible manner. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again. Farmers should be able to grow and consumers buy Hemp products grown and processed in our state."

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

ABOUT THE HEMP GROWING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Communities in North Carolina and considering several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 2,500 acres (and counting) of land in Kingman, Arizona where he's building a veteran villages on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly Veteran Village Kins Communities were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these Veteran Village Kins Communities is a holistic healing and learning center whose function in each community is obvious by the title. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid 2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona Veteran Village Kins Community since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of the homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERYDAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards... the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

HEMP, INC.'S TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE

Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer, American veterans and others -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

