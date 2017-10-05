Hemp, Inc. Announces Filing of Provisional Patent to Create Environmentally-Friendly Lost Circulation Material and Spill Absorbents

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, announced today the filing of a provisional patent Oct. 2, 2017 for methods of processing plants for the production of fiber for industrial use.

Industrial Hemp Manufacturing LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hemp, Inc., produces loss circulation material (LCM) and spill absorbents for the oil and gas industries. In oil or gas well drilling, loss circulation occurs when drilling fluid flows into one or more geological formations instead of returning up the annulus. Loss circulation can be a serious problem during the drilling of an oil well or gas well. The provisional patent covers Hemp, Inc.'s process, which dramatically reduces the time, cost, and energy required to create LCMs and spill absorbents using natural plant materials - resulting in a higher quality product for the oil and gas industries.

"We have created a green solution for LCMs," said David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC. "While there are numerous LCMs on the market to choose from, we are confident our proprietary blend of plant materials will further position us as industry leaders in the space. Having the largest hemp and kenaf processing and manufacturing facility in North America allows us to meet the very high demand the oil and gas industries have for LCMs."

"We are committed to creating environmentally-friendly products in our state-of-the-art 85,000 square foot facility," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "Hemp, Inc.'s operation positions North Carolina on the forefront of America's industrial hemp revolution."

The provisional patent is applicable for about 10 different plants. The provisional patent is good for one year and during that time Hemp, Inc. plans to complete the application for a process patent.

HEMP, INC. AND NORTH CAROLINA HEMP IN THE NEWS

1. Roxboro Hemp Famers Have High Hopes for Success (Sept. 28, 2017)

"September in North Carolina means tobacco is in the warehouses and the cotton bolls will soon pop open, but one of the newest signs of the season in the state is hemp harvesting." (Read the full published article here)

2. Hemp is Back After 80 Years (Sept. 28, 2017)

Hemp has made a comeback and that's being felt in Randolph County and North Carolina's Tobacco Belt. (Read the full published article here)

3. Up Close with Chris Tinney (September 26, 2017)

"...In this show, he shares what's happening on the farms in North Carolina, which is now the biggest hemp processing plant in North America, and how Hemp University is empowering everyday people to grow hemp. Bruce also shared his passion to bring back the small family farm to the American landscape..." (To hear the full interview on Up Close with Chris Tinney, click here)

4. North Carolina is Harvesting its First Legal Hemp Crop in Decades (September 25, 2017)

"...Hemp, Inc., has recently begun operations at a new 70,000 square foot multipurpose hemp processing mill in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The facility, which is North America's largest, is able to process hemp for industrial products as well as other cultivars grown for their CBD-rich flowers..." (Read the full published article in High Times)

5. Hemp Pilot Program an Early Success for Tar Heel Agriculture (September 19, 2017)

"He told The Wilson Times for a story last week that hemp 'will take the place of tobacco' -- at least in his fields..." (Read the full published article in Wilson Times)

6. Hemp: The New Cash Crop? | The Wilson Times (September 12, 2017)

"...Tony Finch likes the idea of carrying his crop to market and getting paid on the spot. The fourth-generation Nash County farmer is one of about 100..." (Read the full published article here)

7. Hemp: It's Not Just for Ropes Anymore - The Daily Record (September 11, 2017)

"In reality the hemp plant is useful from the root all the way to the seeds embedded in the flower." (Read the full published article here)

8. Industrial Hemp is North Carolina's Newest Crop (August 29, 2017)

"...Because all North Carolina hemp growers are on a steep learning curve this year, opportunities to network and learn from other growers and researchers are highly prized..." (Read the full published article here).

9. Hemp Inc. Launches New Extractor - Rocky Mount Telegram (August 28, 2017)

"With a solid hemp manufacturing and processing infrastructure via the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere now in full operation in Spring Hope, Hemp, Inc." (Read the full published article here)

10. Hemp, Inc. Announces Official Launch of its CO2 Supercritical Extractor (Aug 17, 2017)

"Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is pleased to announce that its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor has officially launched and is in its first phase of operation." (Read the full press release here)

11. Sky's the Limit for NC's Budding Hemp Industry (August 11, 2017)

"Mullen, a fifth-generation tobacco farmer in Franklin County, is planting a new seed for success: hemp, the cousin of marijuana minus the THC." (Read the full published article here)

12. Breaking News: Hemp, Inc.'s Industrial Hemp Processing Facility Operational (Aug 08, 2017)

"...after 3 1/2 years, millions of dollars spent on purchasing, disassembling, transporting, reassembling, rebuilding, refurbishing, beta testing and debugging, the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the Western Hemisphere is now operational and is processing its first product..." (Read the full press release here)

13. Milling Operation Powered Up for Industrial Hemp Production -- Hemp, Inc. (Jul 05, 2017)

"Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is pleased to announce that the milling portion of its industrial hemp decorticator is online for beta testing and is being debugged." (Read the full press release here)

14. Spring Hope Firm Bets on Hemp - Rocky Mount Telegram (June 25, 2017)

"A Spring Hope hemp plant is continuing its efforts to make hemp the next cash crop for local farmers." (Read the full published article here)

15. Person County Farmers Testing Hemp as NC's Next Cash Crop (June 19, 2017)

"WRAL Evening News. 7:30p. North Carolina...Person County farmers testing hemp as NC's next..." (Read the full published article here)

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. has four foundational hemp infrastructures at its core. They are:

1. Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing

The Industrial Manufacturing and Processing infrastructure consists of the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in the western hemisphere that has grown to become the pre-eminent center of the industrial hemp industry. The now 85,000 square foot facility sits on a 9-acre campus in Spring Hope, North Carolina.

2. Hemp Oil Extraction

The Hemp Oil Extraction infrastructure consists of its NuAxon Tech Industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractor from NuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and the producer of the world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment. Hemp, Inc. is currently in negotiations with several other extraction companies to house other extractors.

3. Hemp Farming

The Farming infrastructure consists of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple states, farm equipment, cloning rooms, grow rooms, greenhouses and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment.

4. Hemp Educational

The Hemp Educational infrastructure is Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University. This university teaches farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue. The Hemp University is also one way the company is contributing to making America great again by making America hemp again.

SOCIAL NETWORKS:

http://www.twitter.com/hempinc (Twitter)

http://www.facebook.com/hempinc (Facebook)

http://investorshangout.com/Hemp-Inc-HEMP-87248/ (Investors Hangout)

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.'S VIDEO UPDATES:

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the No. 1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

TO SEED OR NOT TO SEED - THAT IS THE QUESTION

In a previous press release issued October 2, 2017, Hemp, Inc. stated the following:

Those interested in purchasing viable industrial hemp seed should contact Ms. Sandra Williams at swilliams@hempinc.com. These are seeds grown from industrial hemp plants from North Carolina's first hemp seed harvest... from certified seed out of Europe. The company expects to have around 100,000 pounds of seed available which will consist of a mixture of Felina 32, Futura 75, and Carmagnola.

This has been updated as follows:

For those interested in purchasing hemp seeds - still contact Ms. Sandra Williams at swilliams@hempinc.com - however, the company will need to hold off on selling seeds until we receive answers to many unanswered questions such as: If seeds are certified in Europe and planted in America, are the seeds from those plants certified or is there a process we need to go through here in the U.S. to certify them? Or, are American farmers stuck with not being allowed to buy seeds from other American farmers? If so, do American farmers have to continue ordering seeds from Europe, year after year? Is the Carmagnola Select, that was sold to American farmers last year, "hot" (containing too much THC to be legal in the US)? Can we or any other farmer legally sell seed in North Carolina and/or other states? Can these seeds be sold for food consumption or as grain to replant? Or, can we replant them ourselves and/or sell them as historic collector packages as "the first hemp seed harvest in North Carolina" in over 80 years, etc.? So, until all of the red tape is worked out, Hemp, Inc. will be holding off on selling any seeds. However, please continue to contact Hemp, Inc. with your request for seeds so that you will be in line once answers to all these questions are answered to ensure we are operating under the proper and legal protocol.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act. The Company does sell and distribute hemp-based products.