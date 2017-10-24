Hemp, Inc. Announces Strategic Hemp Growing Partner "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc." Completes Final Site Plan Blueprints

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest patent-pending multi-purpose industrial hemp processing mill in the western hemisphere, announced today that its strategic growing partner, "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.," has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan has been submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system. The remainder of the solar equipment is expected to arrive in the next few days, completing the site's solar power operation.

Dwight Jory, Project Manager for the "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.," said, "We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together." In anticipation of planting to begin after the first of the year, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40x40-ft organic vegetable gardens are ready for seasonal planting, according to Jory. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval. "We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans," said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing "Veteran Village Kins Community" become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The "Veteran Village Kins Community" site plan also includes a 100,000 square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, CBD testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.

Hemp, Inc. and "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc." began development on the "Veteran-Village Kins Community in Arizona" approximately 5 years ago. Kins Communities are designed to grow hemp and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products to benefit veterans and to generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village, and the individuals living on the land. Each 2.5 acre lot is designed to be self-sustainable, with 1 acre allocated to grow hemp and other areas for an organic garden, natural bee-hives, a living fence, a pond, a family tree and other elements that make up a "Kins Domain."

To learn more of what a Kins Domain is, click here. Volunteers who want to help build America's first "Veteran Village Kins Community" can contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

"As Hemp, Inc. strives to be on the forefront of America's industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with 'Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.' being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It's a big part of our mission to give back."

According to Perlowin, seven "master hemp growers" from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, of course, Arizona have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on the 300 fenced acres in Arizona. Perlowin says he'll call this "The Great United American Hemp Project."

To learn more about Veteran-Village Kins Communities to grow hemp, click here.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING, CBD PRODUCING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing, CBD Producing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 4,500 acres of land north of Kingman, Arizona where he's building a Veteran Village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities which will also include a 100,000 square-foot hemp (CBD) processing facility and a 10 acre holistic and learning center designed to treat and retrain veterans. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future. The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com).

Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is to treat, train and re-train our veterans. The prototype "Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona" is expected to be completed by late 2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of America's homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat women veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year, according to Dannion Brinkley, Chairman of the Twilight Brigade.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive, holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude... our American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community, which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

To see a series of videos on what a Kins Domain is, visit http://www.kinsdomain.us/. To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

1. Industrial hemp bill passes Wisconsin Senate committee (Oct. 19, 2017)

A state Senate committee has approved a bill that would bring industrial hemp farming back to Wisconsin. Under the Republican-backed proposal, Wisconsin farmers could apply for a state permit to grow the crop. Supporters say Wisconsin land is good for hemp farming, and argue the crop would be very profitable. (Read the full published article here.)

2. Roxboro Hemp Famers Have High Hopes for Success (Sept. 28, 2017)

"September in North Carolina means tobacco is in the warehouses and the cotton bolls will soon pop open, but one of the newest signs of the season in the state is hemp harvesting." (Read the full published article here.)

3. Hemp is Back After 80 Years (Sept. 28, 2017)

Hemp has made a comeback and that's being felt in Randolph County and North Carolina's Tobacco Belt. (Read the full published article here.)

4. Up Close with Chris Tinney (September 26, 2017)

"...In this show, he shares what's happening on the farms in North Carolina, which is now the biggest hemp processing plant in North America, and how Hemp University is empowering everyday people to grow hemp. Bruce also shared his passion to bring back the small family farm to the American landscape..." (To hear the full interview on Up Close with Chris Tinney, click here.)

5. North Carolina is Harvesting its First Legal Hemp Crop in Decades (September 25, 2017)

"...Hemp, Inc., has recently begun operations at a new 70,000 square foot multipurpose hemp processing mill in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The facility, which is North America's largest, is able to process hemp for industrial products as well as other cultivars grown for their CBD-rich flowers..." (Read the full published article in High Times.)

6. Hemp Pilot Program an Early Success for Tar Heel Agriculture (September 19, 2017)

"He told The Wilson Times for a story last week that hemp 'will take the place of tobacco' -- at least in his fields..." (Read the full published article in Wilson Times.)

7. Hemp: The New Cash Crop? | The Wilson Times (September 12, 2017)

"...Tony Finch likes the idea of carrying his crop to market and getting paid on the spot. The fourth-generation Nash County farmer is one of about 100..." (Read the full published article here.)

8. Hemp: It's Not Just for Ropes Anymore - The Daily Record (September 11, 2017)

"In reality, the hemp plant is useful from the root all the way to the seeds embedded in the flower." (Read the full published article here.)

9. Industrial Hemp is North Carolina's Newest Crop (August 29, 2017)

"...Because all North Carolina hemp growers are on a steep learning curve this year, opportunities to network and learn from other growers and researchers are highly prized..." (Read the full published article here.)

10. Hemp Inc. Launches New Extractor - Rocky Mount Telegram (August 28, 2017)

"With a solid hemp manufacturing and processing infrastructure via the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere now in full operation in Spring Hope, Hemp, Inc." (Read the full published article here.)

11. Hemp, Inc. Announces Official Launch of its CO2 Supercritical Extractor (Aug 17, 2017)

"Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is pleased to announce that its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor has officially launched and is in its first phase of operation." (Read the full press release here.)

12. Sky's the Limit for NC's Budding Hemp Industry (August 11, 2017)

"Mullen, a fifth-generation tobacco farmer in Franklin County, is planting a new seed for success: hemp, the cousin of marijuana minus the THC." (Read the full published article here.)

13. Breaking News: Hemp, Inc.'s Industrial Hemp Processing Facility Operational (Aug 08, 2017)

"...after 3 1/2 years, millions of dollars spent on purchasing, disassembling, transporting, reassembling, rebuilding, refurbishing, beta testing and debugging, the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the Western Hemisphere is now operational and is processing its first product..." (Read the full press release here.)

14. Milling Operation Powered Up for Industrial Hemp Production -- Hemp, Inc. (Jul 05, 2017)

"Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is pleased to announce that the milling portion of its industrial hemp decorticator is online for beta testing and is being debugged." (Read the full press release here.)

15. Spring Hope Firm Bets on Hemp - Rocky Mount Telegram (June 25, 2017)

"A Spring Hope hemp plant is continuing its efforts to make hemp the next cash crop for local farmers." (Read the full published article here.)

16. Person County Farmers Testing Hemp as NC's Next Cash Crop (June 19, 2017)

"WRAL Evening News. 7:30p. North Carolina... Person County farmers testing hemp as NC's next..." (Read the full published article here.)

About Hemp, Inc.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

