SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Hemp, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : HEMP) second, sold out, educational symposium (Farming HEMP for Profit™), through its Hemp University, was a phenomenal success. The symposium took place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 8:30am - 5:00pm, at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 3920 Arrow Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612 and drew over 100 attendees. The one-day educational symposium and tour of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp facility was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to learn how to apply real business building tactics with a "specific step-by-step blueprint" on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp. This event accomplished its mission to help landowners and farmers add a new viable and profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue.

Industry experts William "Wild Bill" Billings, co-founder of the Colorado Hemp Project and a Colorado native with many of Colorado's largest corporate and family-owned farms; Dr. Michael Villa, a professional plant ecologist with a diverse background in research of many different plant communities with extensive experience in wetland ecology, restoration, and creation; and, Bob Crumley, founder of Crumley-Roberts Attorneys at Law, FoundersHemp.com and the NC Industrial Hemp Association, led the sessions. Other speakers were Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc., David Schmitt, COO of Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC.

The Hemp University producers Aubree Arias, CEO and Founder of Ecofy, LLC and partner Rick Rainbolt, received stellar feedback from attendees on the quality of information presented. "We are very happy with the success of our second sold out Hemp University event. Our speakers provided immense value to our attendees who came in from over 14 states representing farmers, investors, land owners and entrepreneurs. We are helping pave the way for a profitable hemp industry in the U.S. with fellow visionaries and advocates," commented Arias.

Three general sessions and four breakout sessions provided participants with a wealth of practical information on:

Capitalizing on the U.S. Hemp Revolution and Farming Hemp for Profit (presented by CEO of Hemp, Inc. Bruce Perlowin)

CBD Farming which included CBD Cultivars, Water & Soil Testing, Planting and Maintenance (presented by Dr. Michael Villa)

Hemp Farming which included Seeds, Soil & Water, Planting, and Maintenance (presented by Bill Billings)

Hemp Harvesting which included Best Practice Harvesting, Drying, Stalks, Processing, and Storage (presented by Bill Billings & David Schmitt)

CBD Harvesting which included Best Practice Harvesting, Drying, Processing, Equipment, and Storage (presented by Dr. Michael Villa)

Rules and Regulations (presented by David Schmitt)

Future and Legal Landscape of Hemp (presented by Bob Crumley)

Making America Hemp Again (presented by CEO of Hemp, Inc. Bruce Perlowin)

Networking opportunities abounded throughout the day amongst fellow landowners, farmers, and industry leaders. One attendee commented that he learned more about farming industrial hemp from Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University than all the other events he attended combined. Another attendee said The Hemp University's Farming Hemp for Profit educational symposium was "the best ever". After the sessions, attendees had the opportunity to visit Hemp, Inc.'s industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina. According to David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, the 50+ attendees who toured the plant were impressed with its progress and potential.

Schmitt said, "This event was another success. Chocked full of valuable information for any landowner or farmer interested in growing hemp. The delivery was exceptional and we will continue to facilitate this type of information sharing. Our team did an awesome job, going above and beyond the call of duty."

"It was a great weekend with an awesome team. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to get the hemp message out there. It is very rewarding to be playing a part in the hemp revolution," said Dr. Michael Villa. Bill Billings also stressed how pleased he was with the outcome of the event.

"This is our second successful monthly industrial hemp educational symposium. Based on my observation, The Hemp University's educational platform facilitates a genuine camaraderie among the participants and industry experts as information is shared and exchanged," commented Perlowin. "We are definitely looking forward to the next one."

According to Rick Rainbolt, who also emceed, the company has an exclusive CBD Boot Camp in the works. "We are excited to announce our upcoming events including our Colorado CBD Boot Camp. This exclusive event, reserved for only eight participants, is an opportunity to get hands-on experience in a 38,000 square-foot indoor grow facility that has thousands of CBD clones growing. Nothing can replace getting first-hand experience."

More information will be posted on The Hemp University website (www.TheHempUniversity.com) as it becomes available. With such a large turnout for the first two symposiums, executives expect the next one to have an even larger participation of those seeking to learn about organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies, marketability of the crop, and more.

Hemp retail products from all around the country will continue to be showcased at "The Hemp University." This "Hemp Hub" will be a one-stop shop for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale. Providing as many resources as possible to the American farmers and landowners to successfully grow hemp and have sales channels for the potential 25,000 products the industrial hemp industry can produce.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the 50-acre hemp field (next to the hemp plant -- pun intended) and touring the hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at "The Hemp University," visit www.thehempuniversity.com. Ecofy, LLC plans to continue building on this success for all professional groups requiring the latest education to excel in the evolving billion-dollar cannabis industry.

To see video highlights of The Hemp University's last two educational symposiums, visit Bruce Perlowin's social media posts where one-minute video updates are posted frequently. Perlowin also highlights hemp growers all over America, growing hemp in the future, and other relevant hemp-related facts.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

The almost 1,000-member North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (NCIHA) is a 501(c)(6) trade organization that represents all the stakeholders helping to build a thriving hemp industry in North Carolina. The NCIHA is responsible for the lobbying effort behind the passage of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again.

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

IN THE NEWS: HEMP ON TRACK FOR LEGALIZATION

Washington: The state of Washington removed industrial hemp from the state list of illegal drugs. According to Hemp Today, the state's governor, Jay Inslee, said the bill will protect farmers and processors from federal interference. The measure affecting industrial hemp also included guidelines for edible marijuana products and licensed marijuana sellers. The law takes effect in July, 2017.

West Virginia: In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2453 allows hemp to be grown for research purposes, to also allow hemp to be grown commercially. The proposal was passed by both the House and Senate unanimously.

Arizona: As reported by Hemp, Inc. on 2/22/17, Arizona State Legislature, SB1337, that was in review by the Senate has passed the Senate with a 26-4 with bipartisan support in the Senate and is now in the House for consideration. SB 1337, if passed, would legalize the production, processing, sale and distribution of industrial hemp for commercial purposes.

Whether it's Alaska or Arizona, Hemp, Inc. is on the ground more often than not conducting business in those states. In Arizona, for example, Hemp, Inc. plans to grow up to 350 acres on a 500-acre Veteran Village Kins Community.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING, CBD PRODUCING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing, CBD Producing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina and considering several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 2,500 acres (and counting) of land north of Kingman, Arizona where he's building a Veteran Village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities which will also include a 100,000 square-foot hemp (CBD) processing facility. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is obvious by the title. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid to late 2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of the homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year, according to Dannion Brinkley, Chairman of the Twilight Brigrade.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards... the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

To see a series of videos on what a Kins Domain is, visit http://www.kinsdomain.us/.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and Kenaf grows, click here.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel. While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted. Right now we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long."

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet?

Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up).

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

ABOUT THE HEMP INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION

The Hemp Industries Association (HIA) is a non-profit trade association representing businesses, farmers, researchers and investors working with industrial hemp. The HIA is at the forefront of the drive for fair and equal treatment of industrial hemp. Since 1994, the HIA has been dedicated to education, industry development, and the accelerated expansion of hemp world market supply and demand. For those who are currently involved in the hemp industry, thinking of starting a hemp business, a farmer interested in hemp or to support hemp commerce, please consider becoming a member of the HIA. To join, please click here for benefits, more information and an application.

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.'s "Triple Bottom Line" approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

