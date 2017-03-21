SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Hemp, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : HEMP) first, sold out, educational symposium (Farming HEMP for Profit™), through its Hemp University, was a huge success with 100 attendees who rated the quality of information presented as excellent. The symposium took place on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 8:00am - 5:00pm, at Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, located at 1436 Highway 581 North, Spring Hope, North Carolina, 27882. The one-day educational symposium was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to receive a "specific step-by-step blueprint" on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp by using real business tactics and principles, presented by industry experts.

Hemp, Inc. hosted the large group who listened to industry experts William "Wild Bill" Billings, co-founder of the Colorado Hemp Project and a Colorado native with many of Colorado's largest corporate and family-owned farms; Justin Hamilton, CEO of Hempleton Investment Group, Inc., which owns and operates the first Hemp Farmacy, a model hemp store that can be integrated nationally; Dr. Michael Villa, a professional plant ecologist with a diverse background in research of many different plant communities with extensive experience in wetland ecology, restoration, and creation; Dani Billings, founder of Nature's Root who made a name for herself by spending a lot of time traveling and educating groups, different government officials, speaking at conventions, private events and seminars; Bob Crumley, founder of Crumley-Roberts Attorneys at Law, FoundersHemp.com and the NC Industrial Hemp Association; and Fen Rascoe, one of the members who was appointed to the NC Industrial Hemp Commission.

Aubree Arias, CEO and Founder of Ecofy along with his partner Rick Rainbolt who produced The Hemp University event, were very satisfied with the inaugural event. "We had 100 people attend our inaugural event from 14 states. Our speakers were phenomenal in every way," noted Arias.

Attendees amassed a wealth of information from three general sessions and four breakout sessions which included:

The History of Hemp (presented by Dani Billings)

Five Fundamentals of Capitalizing on the U.S. Hemp Revolution (presented by CEO of Hemp, Inc. Bruce Perlowin)

CBD Farming which included CBD Cultivars, Water & Soil Testing, Planting and Maintenance (presented by Dr. Michael Villa)

Hemp Farming which included Seeds, Soil & Water, Planting, and Maintenance (presented by Bill Billings)

Hemp Harvesting which included Best Practice Harvesting, Drying, Stalks, Processing, and Storage (presented by Bill Billings & David Schmitt)

CBD Harvesting which included Best Practice Harvesting, Drying, Processing, Equipment, and Storage (presented by Dr. Michael Villa)

Rules and Regulations (presented by David Schmitt & Fen Rasco)

A Legal History (presented by David Schmitt & Fen Rasco)

Where It's Legal to Grow (presented by David Schmitt & Fen Rasco)

Stipulations (presented by David Schmitt & Fen Rasco)

Future and Legal Landscape of Hemp (presented by Bob Crumley)

Emerging CBD Market (presented by Justin Hamilton)

Selling and Profits (presented by CEO of Hemp, Inc. Bruce Perlowin)

Throughout the day there were networking opportunities with fellow landowners, farmers, and industry leaders. The day ended with a 45-minute tour of the industrial hemp processing facility, which according to David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, impressed all the attendees.

"This was an absolutely wonderful, successful event filled with valuable information for any landowner or farmer interested in growing hemp. The delivery was exceptional and we will continue to facilitate this type of information sharing. I honestly could not imagine a better facilitated event. Our team did an awesome job, going above and beyond the call of duty," expressed Schmitt.

"This educational symposium served as an extension of The Hemp University's educational platform, providing a face-to face environment that offered peer-to-peer networking and four breakout sessions in a single day," commented Perlowin. "We were fortunate to have such a great community of those interested in growing hemp and we valued all of their feedback."

"It was an amazing team effort from everyone at Hemp, Inc. and from all our sponsor partners. They proved that our industry leads with passion, compassion and collaboration," said Arias. At the close of the event, Rainbolt, who also emceed, said, "History was made today. Now we can begin making North Carolina the Industrial Hemp capital of the United States."

According to executives, the next Hemp University symposium scheduled for April 29, 2017 and is already half sold out. Currently, the time and location is to be determined. With such a large turnout for the first symposium, executives expect the next one to have an even larger participation of those seeking to learn about organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies, marketability of the crop, and more.

Hemp retail products from all around the country will continue to be showcased at "The Hemp University". This "Hemp Hub" will be a one-stop shop for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale. Providing as many resources as possible to the American farmers and landowners to successfully grow hemp and have sales channels for the potential 25,000 products the industrial hemp industry can produce.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and touring the hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at "The Hemp University", visit www.thehempuniversity.com. With a little over a month remaining until the next symposium on April 29, 2017, it is advisable to purchase your ticket(s) to the next event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farming-hemp-for-profit-april-29-2017-tickets-32786027892?aff=erelexpmlt.

"We anticipate the April educational symposium will sell out as well, so if you want to get in, buy your tickets NOW," said Perlowin.

To see video highlights of The Hemp University's first educational symposium, visit Perlowin's social media posts where one-minute video updates are posted frequently by CEO Bruce Perlowin. Perlowin also highlights hemp growers all over America, growing hemp in the future, and other relevant hemp-related facts. In fact, he may joint venture with some of the hemp growers he met.

It is evident Hemp Inc. is truly passionate about rejuvenating the American Farmer for the new clean, green industrial hemp revolution. Arias says they will be expanding The Hemp University's educational model nationwide "to provide the best training in order to guarantee success for American farmers, land owners, entrepreneurs and investors." His company, Ecofy, plans to continue building on this success for all professional groups requiring the latest education to excel in the evolving billion-dollar cannabis industry.

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS

1. NoCo Hemp Expo

2. Hemp & Cannabis Fair

3. The Hemp University's Farming HEMP for Profit

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.'S VIDEO UPDATES

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by Freedom Leaf, Inc., a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with Freedom Leaf Magazine as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on Apple iOS or Google Play.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and kenaf grows, click here.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel. While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted Right now we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long.

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet?

Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

Through education we believe that the law of our state can be changed to allow the growing, processing, and sale of Hemp and Hemp products within North Carolina in a responsible manner. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again. Farmers should be able to grow and consumers buy Hemp products grown and processed in our state.

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina and considering several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 2,500 acres (and counting) of land in Kingman, Arizona where he's building a veteran village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is obvious by the title. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid-2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of the homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards... the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is a forward-thinking, publicly traded company that is committed to conducting business sustainably, in a socially responsible manner. With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.'s "Triple Bottom Line" approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

SOCIAL NETWORKS:

http://www.twitter.com/hempinc (Twitter)

http://www.facebook.com/hempinc (Facebook)

http://investorshangout.com/Hemp-Inc-HEMP-87248/ (Investors Hangout)

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and Kenaf grows, click here.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.