Hemp, Inc. Joins REAC to Bring Southern Hemp Brand to Market

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) executives are pleased to announce Hemp, Inc. has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Real Estate Contacts, Inc. ( OTCBB : REAC). According to the LOI, REAC will sell its Southern Hemp Company brand to Hemp, Inc. As part of the strategic partnership, REAC will continue to be the manufacturer and Hemp, Inc. will manage the retail operations. REAC executive, Roger Ford, will oversee the manufacturing of all products.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) said, "This is an exciting opportunity for Hemp, Inc. and we are looking forward to the partnership." The agreement calls for the debut of the first 12 products, highlighted by a Hemp infused moonshine. The first 12 products will be available for purchase immediately following the close of the contract next week. The brand can be viewed at www.southernhempco.com. The partnership plans to introduce at least 10 more products by the second quarter of 2017.

"This is an exciting opportunity for REAC to work with a company positioned at the cornerstone of the industrial hemp industry. We're also pleased to be able to work with Bruce Perlowin. He's an industry legend," commented Ford. According to Ford, Bruce Perlowin will design the special limited edition Hemp infused moonshine bottle. "The limited bottles will be numbered and signed by Bruce Perlowin."

HEMP, INC.'S TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE

Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

