Hemp, Inc. Pioneers Industrial Hemp Revolution with the Largest Industrial Hemp Processing Facility in the Western Hemisphere

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) today outlined and clarified its core infrastructures that it has built and has been using to capture the rapidly growing industrial hemp industry. The company continues to position itself on the frontlines of America's hemp revolution. Led by Hemp, Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin, executives have taken a number of bold, methodical steps to position Hemp, Inc. for profitable and sustainable growth across the industrial hemp landscape. The four key infrastructure divisions, through which steps have been taken, thus far, are: (1) Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing; (2) Hemp Oil Extraction; (3) Hemp Farming; and (4) Hemp Education.

"We want to drive home to our shareholders that we have very lucid infrastructure divisions in action that have created a strong platform for growth, now and into the future. While always adhering to our discipline on transparency with our shareholders and the public, we are resolutely committed to these infrastructure divisions," said Perlowin. "We believe our core infrastructure divisions outline Hemp, Inc.'s operations, and, allow us to allocate time and capital strategically to drive long-term shareholder value, as you will see below."

1. Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing Infrastructure - Division One

The Industrial Manufacturing and Processing infrastructure division consists of the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in the western hemisphere that has grown to become the pre-eminent center of the industrial hemp industry. The now 85,000 square foot facility sits on a 9-acre campus in Spring Hope, North Carolina. With the patent pending manufacturing process, it is operating full time to process approximately 18,000,000 pounds of kenaf, on-hand, into all green, natural loss circulation materials (LCMs) that are to be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry. According to Perlowin, Hemp, Inc. has been negotiating sales to oil companies on 5 continents with one company in America wanting to purchase the entire productive capacity of the plant. These sales will be announced in future press releases as soon as they occur. (To see a one-minute video of the millions of pounds of kenaf on hand, go to Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, September 7th, 11th, 13th, 20th and 22nd.)

David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, said, "I've built 6 processing facilities from the ground up. However, this is not only the most exciting but world-changing. Our facility is environmentally sustainable and was built from the ground up during a time when we are striving to make America great again."

2. Hemp Oil Extraction Infrastructure - Division Two

The Hemp Oil Extraction infrastructure consists of its NuAxon Tech Industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractor from NuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and the producer of the world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment. Hemp, Inc. is currently in negotiations with several other extraction companies to house other extractors. (To see Hemp, Inc.'s NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor in operation, visit Perlowin's Facebook page, Sept. 27th and Aug. 16th. As one of the most transparent public companies in the sector, Bruce Perlowin posts 1-minute video updates daily of Hemp, Inc.'s progress in all 5 of these divisions.)

3. Hemp Farming Infrastructure - Division Three

The Farming infrastructure division consists of hundreds of acres of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple locations, farm equipment, cloning rooms, clones and seeds, grow rooms, greenhouses, hemp drying facilities and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. (Some of this farming infrastructure can be seen on Bruce Perlowin's Facebook page, Sept. 8th, Aug. 30th, 19th, 15th - 11th, 9th and 4th, July 31st, 29th, 21st - 16th.) Hemp, Inc. also has a model family farm situated on 5 acres that consists of a cloning room, a greenhouse, and 5,000 hemp plants. (This model farm can be seen on Bruce Perlowin's Facebook page, Aug. 22nd - 26th.) By showing farmers how to grow high CBD hemp plants, operate a greenhouse and turn a barn into a cloning room to earn $500,000 a year, the small family farm can reappear on the American landscape. After all, the original small family farms in America were able to survive economically by growing hemp as their main cash crop and the first 5 presidents of the United States were all hemp farmers.

"For most of the last 20 years, I have been the largest kenaf grower in the United States, as several of my previous factories used kenaf fibers in the manufacturing process. Now that we are transitioning from kenaf to hemp, my agricultural background is greatly serving our current farming endeavors," said Schmitt.

4. Hemp Education Infrastructure - Division Four

The Hemp Education infrastructure division includes Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University; attending various events (see Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, Oct. 7th and 8th); and, attending, speaking and displaying at industry expos (see Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, Sept. 14th through 16th) to, in turn, educate the public on hemp in our industry. The educational seminars, through the Hemp University, are held approximately every 6 weeks and teach farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue. The Hemp University is also one way the company is contributing to making America great again by making America hemp again. (To see the Hemp University, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, Oct. 30th, 24th - 29th and Jul. 1st - 10th.)

"Since our launch with the first educational symposium, the number of attendees has grown tremendously and it has been an overwhelmingly success, each time. Our interactive, hands-on learning approach is invaluable. By learning in an interactive cohort format, students gain the necessary skills they need to immediately implement them on their farm or in their organization. We've achieved the perfect mix of quality instruction, relevant educational content and a high level of commitment, to ensure the educational success of each attendee," said Rick Rainbolt, President of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Hemp University, LLC.

5. Hemp Education Infrastructure - Division Five

The company is reaching the point soon where it will implement its 5th infrastructure division... Marketing Infrastructure - Division Five. "Once we have enough inventory, in 30 days or less, we will begin to market aggressively," said Perlowin. "Our focus on operational expansion and education-focused outreach allow us to grow sustainably while helping shape America's newest industry as it continues to evolve."

"So as you can see, Hemp, Inc. has a very robust framework consisting of a total of 5 core infrastructure divisions thus far. We are very excited for the possibilities and opportunities having these infrastructure divisions will afford us. Those who read this press release in detail will now have a very clear idea as to exactly what Hemp, Inc. is all about and what we have accomplished thus far," concluded Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc. shareholders are continually kept up to date on the company's progress in each infrastructure division. In case you missed it, Hemp, Inc. was recently featured (Sept. 25, 2017) in High Times in an article entitled "North Carolina is Harvesting Its First Legal Hemp Crop in Decades" in High Times; Hemp, Inc.'s Sensational Breaking News (August 2, 2017) - press release - where Hemp, Inc. announced that its processing facility is operational and processing its first product; and, Hemp, Inc. Announces Official Launch of its CO2 Supercritical Extractor (August 17, 2017) - press release - where its industrial hemp manufacturing and processing infrastructure, via the largest hemp processing facility and milling operation in the western hemisphere, officially launched its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor and is in its first phase of operation; and Hemp, Inc.'s first harvest of North Carolina-grown hemp on Oct. 4, 2017.

Also, Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University 4th Educational Symposium "The Art & Science of CBD Oil" was sold out and was an overwhelming success. The next event is planned for December 2, location to be announced.

