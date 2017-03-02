Hemp, Inc. Purchases CO2 Supercritical Extraction Unit for CBD Oil Production

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) executives are pleased to announce that it has purchased a legal hemp CBD extraction unit from NuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and the producer of world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment. This device will be used by Hemp, Inc. to process raw hemp into cannabinoid (CBD) extracts and oil as part of its strategic business model. Through research and due diligence of potential extraction machinery and technology for purchase, NuAxon BioScience's large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment was by far the best quality, most efficient and most reputable, according to executives. NuAxon BioScience, the manufacturer of large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction units, has 17 years of experience in extraction process technology and manufacture of large capacity extraction units over other comparable units, which will serve as a huge plus for Hemp, Inc.

According to NuAxon BioScience, CO2 extraction is "the best method of extracting therapeutic compounds from a plant. When CO2 is captured and compressed it becomes a lipophilic solvent. It is exceptional and efficient at retrieving the oils and fats from plants, some herbal extractions are as concentrated as 250 to 1." With proprietary "high flow rate pump" reducing processing time to "as low as 90 minutes per batch", NuAxon's CO2 Supercritical Extraction unit can deliver a much higher output than competitive brands.

"The speed of extraction, low energy consumption and commercial capacity were 3 key characteristics we were looking for in an extraction unit. After Cliff Perry, CEO of Freedom Leaf, Inc. introduced us to the NuAxon equipment and proven extraction technology, we knew their large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment would be the best choice for our CBD extraction process," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP). Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FRLF) has a Strategic Joint Venture with NuAxon BioScience to sell and distribute their CO2 Supercritical Extraction unit in the United States, Europe and South America.

Hemp, Inc.'s CO2 Supercritical Extraction unit will be showcased and demonstrated at The Hemp University's educational seminars in Spring Hope, North Carolina. There, attendees be able to see, first-hand, the whole process of extracting CBD oil from the hemp plant. Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. said, "The industrial hemp and medical cannabis industries are burgeoning and the demand is high for high-grade cannabinioid extracts. More and more studies are being conducted on the safety and efficacy of CBDs and we are constantly hearing stories of medical cannabis, specifically CBD oil, dramatically reducing epileptic seizures."

According to the American Epilepsy Society update on a study of efficacy and safety of epidiolex (cannabidiol) in children and young adults, the number of seizures went down by about half on average among those who completed the trial. Some were even seizure-free according to Dr. Orrin Devinsky (the study's lead author and a neurologist at New York University's Langone Medical Center). "The data represent a significant step forward in legitimizing use of cannabis to treat epilepsy, a syndrome that in both children and adults causes debilitating seizures and can be especially difficult to treat. Patients sometimes exhaust traditional anti-seizure medications to no effect," noted an article posted on Leafly.com. (Source: Leafly.com)

While Hemp, Inc.'s primary focus is on its 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation, the company can see there are lucrative opportunities in growing hemp for CBDs. The industrial hemp harvest is expected to dramatically increase in the US and worldwide, thus demand for high grade cannabinoid extracts, such as CBD (cannabidiol), can only be met with the large capacity Supercritical CO2 extraction devices manufactured to maximize efficiency.

According to David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC in Spring Hope, North Carolina, the company does have access to land where they can grow industrial hemp in North Carolina. "Cannabis plants bred for industrial hemp produce high levels of cannabinoid, or CBD. We can separate the hemp plants from the flowering plants to isolate them for their medicinal properties. We have since realized this would be a great opportunity for Hemp, Inc. to take advantage of and capitalize on it. The infrastructure is in place and we're happy to be adding the CO2 Supercritical Extraction unit."

Schmitt continued, "We're looking forward to doing an experimental grow for CBDs once the rules and regulations have been solidified by the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission because this could possibly be the most profitable venture Hemp, Inc. can embark upon. We can start off with 10 acres of organically grown, low THC, high CBD industrial hemp."

To see the most recent video of the mill being completed, click here. To see the video of America's largest hemp processing facility (70,000 square feet under roof, on 9 acres) and 60-foot silo installation, click here.

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Communities in North Carolina and considering several other states (similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona where Perlowin plans on growing 300 acres of hemp this year) that would consist of smaller lots for Kins Domains (eco-villages). "The eco-villages would also include organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements," said Perlowin.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards... the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona which I've been building for the last 4 years and can be duplicated for any state," concluded Perlowin.

THE HEMP UNIVERSITY

The Hemp University has been established to be the blueprint for farming, navigating and thriving in the industrial hemp revolution. With the goal to educate its attendees on key topics such as transitioning from traditional farming to organic farming, different hemp cultivar strains, how and where to get certified seeds, planting and harvesting industrial hemp, an in depth history of hemp and its many uses, agronomy, permaculture, ecological advantages and many more courses with an ever expanding curriculum. Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) has secured an outstanding lineup of experts from at least a dozen states all over the country, including New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky and more for the 2017 season.

Classes will also cover such topics as organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies (which will also be installed and showcased at Hemp, Inc.'s processing facility) and marketability of the crop. The seminars are expected to start March 18, 2017.

Hemp retail products from all around the country will be showcased at The Hemp University. Attendees will also be able to connect with potential industrial hemp distributors and product manufacturers. Our new "Hemp Hub" will be a one stop shop for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale. Providing as many resources as possible to our American farmers and land owners to successfully grow hemp and have sales channels for the potential 25,000 products our hemp industry can produce.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at The Hemp University, visit www.thehempuniversity.com. With less than 30 days and 50 slots available for land owners and farmers, it's advisable to purchase your ticket(s) today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farming-hemp-for-profit-tickets-32189961040.

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.'S VIDEO UPDATES

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by Freedom Leaf, Inc., a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with Freedom Leaf Magazine as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on Apple iOS or Google Play.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL HEMP

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used as a nutritional food product for humans and pets, building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

"The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury." (Source: www.HempBenefits.org)

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

"Through education we believe that the law of our state can be changed to allow the growing, processing, and sale of Hemp and Hemp products within North Carolina in a responsible manner. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again. Farmers should be able to grow and consumers buy Hemp products grown and processed in our state."

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

HEMP, INC.'S TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE

Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer, American veterans and others -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

ABOUT FREEDOM LEAF, INC.

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol ( OTC PINK : FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is one of the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers, acquisitions and incubation of emerging companies in the marijuana and hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf calls itself "The Marijuana Legalization Company™" because the Freedom Leaf founders and team has nearly 200 years collective experience in the marijuana legalization effort, which gives Freedom Leaf great credibility as a trusted source in the global Marijuana/Hemp sector.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

