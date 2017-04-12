Hemp, Inc. Reports: Alaska's Industrial Hemp Bill Passes Senate & Industry Update

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) executives updated its shareholders today that Alaska could be the next state to legalize industrial hemp. According to the Alaska State Legislature, Senate Bill (SB) 6 passed the senate with a unanimous 20-0 vote in favor of industrial hemp yesterday. Senate Bill 6would legalize industrial hemp for commercial purposes in Alaska and "mirror industrial hemp programs in other states and farmers growing industrial hemp would need to get a permit and track their activities," according to the Alaska Journal.

The legalization of industrial hemp has a strong possibility of passing this time around after disinterest from Senate Bill 8, introduced in 2015, died in committee. Today, Alaskans are aware of the need to diversify their state's economy, thus Senate Bill 6, which was introduced at the beginning of this year, has a better chance of passing. Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), said, "It's time for hemp to make its rightful return to the American landscape. Alaska is another step closer to being the next state. Hemp, Inc. is also pleased to be a part of it through our Alaska Hemp Ambassador."

Hemp, Inc.'s Alaska Hemp Ambassador, Jack Bennett, was invited to speak at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) Department of Economics and Department of Petroleum Engineering on behalf of Hemp, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : HEMP) wholly owned subsidiary Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC. On day one, of his two-day speaking engagement, Bennett spoke to students of the Department of Economics on how industrial hemp can be a solution to the state's current fiscal crisis. Bennett also presented industrial hemp and CBD marketing data; discussed the agricultural laws being well received by both senate and house; and, hemp as part of the world-wide green building industry.

On day two, Bennett spoke to students of the Department of Petroleum Engineering, on Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC's Drillwall™ technology. The segment, Hemp Could Be Alaska's New Cash Crop, aired yesterday on KTVF Channel 11. "The students were very excited about total plant-based non-toxic mud additives used in the oil well drilling industry. This is an emerging technology for them," said Bennett.

Per Senate Bill 6, which was amended, the new section states that legislature shall reevaluate the regulation of industrial hemp in seven years. Also, "the commissioner of natural resources shall direct, administer, and supervise promotional and experimental work, extension services, and agricultural projects for the purpose of promoting and developing the agricultural industry within the state; procure and preserve all information pertaining to the development of the agricultural industry and disseminate that information to the public; assist prospective settlers and others desiring to engage in the agricultural industry in the state with information concerning areas suitable for agriculture and other activities and programs essential to the development of the agricultural industry in the state; and, review the marketing, financing, and development of agricultural products inside the state including transportation, with special emphasis on [UPON] local production, and negotiate for the marketing of agricultural products of the state with federal and state agencies operating in the state." To read the full text, click here.

In other industrial hemp news, Missouri House Bill 170 also passed the state house with a 126 - 26 vote in favor of legalizing industrial hemp, yesterday, and has been passed to the state senate for the senate's first read. HB 170 would allow those licensed by the Department of Agriculture to grow, harvest, and cultivate industrial hemp. According to a recent article, "supporters call the bill a development opportunity that could be a boon for farmers and help cultivate new business." Under the proposal, people who want to grow hemp must apply with the Department of Agriculture and submit to a background check. Crops would also be subject to inspection.

Kansas House Bill 2182, which authorizes the growth of Kansas agribusiness through development of an industrial hemp industry and enacting the Kansas agricultural industry growth act, passed the Kansas House of Representatives and is now working its way through the senate. Kansans, like residents of other states, see industrial hemp "as a way of bolstering the state's economy, giving farmers more crop options, and bringing in new industry." According to Arnett's article in the McPherson Sentinel, Les Mason, who represents much of McPherson County in the Kansas State House of Representatives said, "A complete feasibility study would ensue, and the department would oversee and inspect growers and their crops. The long term goal of the project would be to provide an economic stimulus to rural communities with crop productions and hopefully manufacturing with processing plants being built and jobs created."

As more states lean towards those that have already legalized industrial hemp, more entrepreneurs are looking to reintroduce hemp into the United States by way of high quality products. One North Carolina entrepreneur in particular, Bob Crumley, runs a startup called Founder's Hemp that aims to develop products made from raw, commercial hemp. However, according to an article published yesterday on how President Trump's administration is hurting the American farmers, there is a "patchwork of conflicting laws and rules means." The article went on to say, "It's perfectly legal for importers to sell hemp products in the United States -- but supposedly forbidden for domestic producers to sell the same products anywhere except in their own state."

Crumley is looking to produce a line of Made-in-America hemp products, however, he finds the actions disappointing to say the least. "I voted for Donald Trump, because he said he's going to bring jobs back to America, bring back the family farm. But this isn't making America great. The actions of the government are protecting foreign farmers and foreign companies."

Upon notifying the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), after trying to buy a 50-pound bag of hemp seed from a supplier in Kentucky this year, Crumley was met with opposition. A DEA supervisor told him he would be violating federal law, so he did not purchase the hemp seed. Crumley says he may sue the DEA, hoping "a judge will overrule the agency and allow him to bring seed into North Carolina." To read the full article, click here.

IN THE NEWS: HEMP ON TRACK FOR LEGALIZATION

Arizona. As reported by Hemp, Inc. on 2/22/17, Arizona State Legislature, SB1337, that was in review by the Senate has passed the Senate with a 26-4 with bipartisan support in the Senate and is now in the House for consideration. SB 1337, if passed, would legalize the production, processing, sale and distribution of industrial hemp for commercial purposes.

Whether it's Alaska or Arizona, Hemp, Inc. is on the ground more often than not conducting business in those states. In Arizona, for example, Hemp, Inc. plans to grow up to 300 acres on a 500-acre Veteran Village Kins Community.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina and considering several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 2,500 acres (and counting) of land in Kingman, Arizona where he's building a veteran village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is obvious by the title. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid-2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of the homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards... the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel. While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted. Right now we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long.

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet?

Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS

1. The Hemp University's Farming HEMP for Profit (April 29, 2017 in Spring Hope, North Carolina)

The Hemp University will be doing its second event for landowners, farmers, entrepreneurs and investors. This will also be the last "introductory" event, as following classes will be focused on a high-end technical education series. These will be similar to what you would expect for experienced professionals in their fields or those wanting the latest information on a specific topic.

2. Marijuana Business Conference and Expo (May 16 - 19, 2017 in Washington, DC)

The Marijuana Business Conference and Expo is the largest gathering business community of mid to large wholesale growers, dispensaries and recreational retailers, infused product makers, ancillary companies ranging from grow technology to legal services, and, angels and VCs investing in privately-held firms. The conference highlights the latest advances and networking opportunities in the cannabis industry. MJBizCon, as it is referred to, has continued to set industry-wide attendance records and is by far the world's largest gathering of executives and exhibitors each and every season. The show continues to be curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, the industry's most trusted professional news service. The upcoming expo expects 3,500-4,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than a dozen nations including a large Canadian contingent.

3. The Hemp University's Farming HEMP for Profit (May 27, 2017 in Spring Hope, North Carolina)

The Hemp University will launch the first of these events focused on Greenhouse and Indoor Growing. As May/June mark the end for the outdoor planting season, The Hemp University will bring the best in class Greenhouse and Indoor Growing experts to educate and train attendees on the opportunities, challenges and what is needed to succeed.

4. Hemp on the Slope (July 22, 2017 at Salt Creek Ranch in Collbran, CO from 11:00am to 5:00pm)

Presented by Salt Creek Hemp Co. and produced by the Colorado Hemp Company, this celebration will feature speakers, workshops, exhibitors, live music, hemp food, networking and more. Hemp on the Slope seeks to educate and inform the community on the amazing benefits of hemp and the economic opportunities that exist. This event is hemp-centric and focused on all of the industrial, nutritional, and nutraceutical benefits of non-psychoactive cannabis-hemp. This event is not a medical or recreational marijuana event.

Those who attend the upcoming Hemp on the Slope event in Colorado will be able to see Hemp, Inc.'s 17,000 CBD clones growing up close. Dr. Michael Villa, CEO of Innovations in Science and Business Research and Development, based in Colorado, is in negotiations with Hemp, Inc. for the planting, harvest and purchase of 17,000 high CBD-rich hemp clones. According to Dr. Villa, his company will be growing 17,000 plants for Hemp, Inc. in Colorado for CBD production. The clones will be made up of 8 different strains and is expected to be planted in late May of this year and harvested late September/early October. The crop will be dried and processed in Colorado. The CBD oil, to be extracted, will be prepared for the nutraceutical market. There are to be 1,000 plants per acre so the total crop will cover 17 acres. The whole process is expected to create jobs for up to 25 people or more. Taking into account the infrastructure, testing facilities and retail outlets, Colorado can expect a nice influx of job creation for its economy.

5. Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition (June 14 - 16, 2017 in New York, New York; September 13 - 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California; and October 4 - 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts)

The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (CWCBExpo) is the definitive business event for the cannabis industry. Exhibitors and sponsors bring cutting-edge solutions to owners and managers of businesses in this fast-growing industry, and a wealth of opportunity and knowledge to those looking to enter the market with potential partners and investors.

The Northeast CWCBExpo (New York) will offer the depth and breadth of information and products for these industries expected to top $20 billion in the next three years. There is a huge platform taking a more comprehensive approach to learning with a strong emphasis on industrial hemp due to Governor Cuomo's commitment to making hemp a $1 billion industry in New York. The "Make America Hemp Again" will be presented by Hoban Law Group/CPS Education.

6. The Hemp University's Farming HEMP for Profit (June 24, 2017 in Spring Hope, North Carolina)

The Hemp University will bring you The Art and Science of Extraction. Potentially the greatest single opportunity in the cannabis industry are the products created via extraction. With over 120 currently discovered cannabinoids and terpenes in cannabis -- extraction and refinement are paramount to creating top tier consumer products.

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.'s "Triple Bottom Line" approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

