Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University Reports Sold Out 4th Educational Symposium "The Art & Science of CBD Oil"

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hemp University, LLC's 4th educational symposium, "The Art & Science of CBD Oil," to be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., is sold-out, with the maximum allowed participants of 140 registered. The event will be held at the Peachtree Hills Country Club, 3512 Peachtree Hills Road, Spring Hope, NC 27882.

The educational symposium, The Art & Science of CBD Oil, will bring attendees up to speed on all business and scientific aspects of Industrial Hemp CBD cannabinoids by disseminating current, reliable information that continues to shape the revolutionary CBD market. Attendees will also get a chance to go to Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility for the first live public demonstration of its NuAxon Bioscience Supercritical CO2 Extraction System using North Carolina-grown CBD industrial hemp. Representatives from NuAxon Bioscience will be on hand for those interested in purchasing their own CBD extraction system.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp Inc., said, "We are excited to announce that our 4th Educational Symposium has sold out, creating a decent revenue stream for the company and its shareholders. This will be the fourth educational symposium since we launched 'The Hemp University' and each one has been a sold out event. That's a testament to people's growing interest in the exploding industrial hemp and CBD market. The hemp educational infrastructure we provide through 'The Hemp University' is delivering on our goal to make America great again by making America hemp again. We are teaching farmers, landowners and entrepreneurs how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue."

Perlowin continued, "The Hemp University is one of our four foundational hemp infrastructures... the other three being the industrial, manufacturing and processing infrastructures; the hemp extraction infrastructure; and, the farming infrastructure. While the Hemp University is actually the least profitable of the four, as it was designed primarily to educate, it is proving to be very lucrative revenue generator which is good for the company and our shareholders.

