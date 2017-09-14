HempAmericana, Inc. (HMPQ) Purchases 200L SuperCritical CO2 Extractor To Begin Mass Production

On The Heels of The Launch of New Operations in Maine, HempAmericana Launches Multi-Million Dollar Initiative

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - HempAmericana, Inc. ( OTC : HMPQ) is pleased to announce the purchase of a new 200-liter Supercritical CO2 Extractor machine as a critical step in the Company's planned ramping of new operations at its Maine facility. The purchase is part of the Company's strong multi-million dollar initiative as it assumes an emerging leadership role in the high-capacity production of supercritical CO2 extracted CBD products. The Company has purchased this machine under conventional bank financing.

The massive 200-liter machine was purchased from Vitalis Extraction Technology, Inc., and represents the largest machine ever produced by the company, with an unmatched productive capacity. HempAmericana, Inc. is expecting a financial yield of between $100k to $150k in revenues per week from initial operations. However, it may not be long before those numbers are dwarfed by the productive yield of this enormous machine once it has been ramped up to full capacity. According to Company models, shareholders could reportedly benefit from an acceleration in top-line returns to an upside limit approaching $700k per week.

The total purchase price of the machine was $672,000 and has been purchased under conventional bank financing. HempAmericana, Inc. placed 20% down on the 200L Supercritical CO2 Extractor and the remainder of the purchase will be handled as a self-liquidating liability given the high expected pace of returns and the remarkable demand already coming in from local landowners. In fact, the Company has reportedly already received requests from surrounding farms to process over 100,000 acres of land once the machine is online in November.

Other leading firms involved in large-capacity supercritical CO2 extracted CBD products have reported recent purchases of machines topping out capacities not greater than 100 liters in volume. "The purchase of this mega machine is something we have been planning for so long and we have finally been able to achieve this tremendous goal! Once our new facility is up and running at full capacity, HempAmericana may have the honor of becoming the world's largest leading producer of premium quality supercritical CO2 extracted CBD products," said Salvadore Rossillo, CEO.

The move represents a dramatic rise to prominence in the CBD market for the New York-based company. However, investors should expect continued expansion just ahead: the Company has also issued and signed a letter of intent (LOI) to take over a 10,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility located on a large multi-acre hemp farm. HempAmericana executives expect to have a full lease agreement executed for the facility within the next 60 days.

About:

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The company owns an extraction machine and now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing three laboratories for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net.

