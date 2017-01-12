HempLife Today announces expansion of its hemp growing capabilities to help ensure it can meet the demand for its popular line of CannazALL CBD products over the next five years and beyond

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU) announced today that due to increased demand for its products, and internal projections for 2017 and beyond, it has concluded negotiations and reached an agreement to expand its hemp growing capabilities through an additional 140 acres of available hemp operations.

This will help ensure that the Company can meet expected demand over the next five years without interruption. In addition, All CBD-rich products that the company produces, manufactures, or distributes are derived from 100% Federally legal hemp strains that are registered with the Colorado State Department of Agriculture and conform fully with the 2014 US Farm Bill section 7606 which federally legalized the cultivation of hemp under certain federal mandated conditions which HempLife Today™ and its partners fully meet.

"With all that we have learned and achieved in 2016 we really look at 2017 as our first solid year for consistent and substantial growth," adds James Ballas, CEO. "And we've hit the ground running at a much higher capacity right from the start. This should make first quarter our best ever, and everything we do is to create growth throughout the year."

"With our new agreement on expansion we will have no problem meeting the demand for our CannazALL products," said Tim Zorn, President. "With continued month over month growth that we are planning for it's great to know that we can always fulfill orders, and also be introducing new products to the market."

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.