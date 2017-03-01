HempLife Today announces new CannazALL CBD Wax Dabbing Honey Available This Friday; Company Launches New Campaign to Reach a Broader Segment of the Population with This New Product

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), is announcing its newest CannazALL™ CBD product derived from Hemp called "Honey" to be used with a wax dabbing Vape. The company believes this is the best dabbing product it has ever created and that both current, and new, customers will want to try, and continue to order, this potent and enjoyable new CannazALL™ product. In addition, the company is kicking off a new awareness campaign for this product March, April 3rd via in-house customer lists, social media, and other marketing platforms. The company expects sales to be brisk.

New CannazALL™ wax Honey will replace CannazALL™ wax Crumble and Shatter that proved to be too expensive for production based on their popularity and reorder requests. New CannazALL™ dabbing Honey is easier to use and the one gram (1gram) size will last longer for the user than the Crumble or Shatter, making this product a better consumer value as well. Of course there is no actual bees honey in this product; it is just called honey because of its consistency.

New CannazALL™ wax Honey is superior "first cut" oil, derived from the first extraction process, as all of our CBD products are, and contains the highest amount of CBD, terpenes, phytocannabinoids, and flavonoids possible, giving CannazALL™ CBD products the more desired entourage effect.

Creating CBD products derived from Hemp via "first-cut" oil is an advantage that HempLife Today™ has over competitors as our advanced NanoTech™ Infusion Process mitigates taking the oil through several processes to achieve the desired product. Thus making CannazALL™ CBD products as pure as possible and giving the company a true proprietary blend.

New CannazALL™ wax Honey comes in an easier to use oral syringe and each "dab" can be conveniently squeezed onto the heating element of the wax Vape being used. A proper wax Vape is available with this product at checkout on the site at www.HempLifeToday.com

"Our new CannazALL Honey is a superior product to our Crumble," said Luke Dreyer, COO and head of R&D. "It is stronger, delivers more CBD and beneficial plant materials, and is easier to use. Development of this product is also easier for the company giving us a product we can offer for a longer period of time."

"With all of our products we look for three things," adds James Ballas, CEO. "Quality, ease of use, and profitability. With our new dabbing Honey we hit all of these areas as well as we have our best selling products like our Tinctures, Concentrates and GelCaps, and this product could outsell Crumble and Shatter by two to one we are certain."

New CannazALL™ wax Honey will be available on the site at www.HempLifeToday.com starting Friday the 3rd after noon EST and will be discounted this weekend only. The company encourages all shareholders to place an order and to tell as many people as they can about this new product and the special savings of 20% Coupon Code NewHoney20.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.