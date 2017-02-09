HempLife Today Announces New CBD Product to Replace its Popular Soluble Powder; The Company Expects Brisk Sales for This More Potent and User Friendly Mixable Powder Starting Friday, February 10th

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU) with name and symbol change pending, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary HempLife Today™ will now have back in stock, and available for ordering tomorrow (February 10th), a new powdered form of its popular CannazALL™ CBD (Cannabidiol) derived from hemp.

This new Mixable Powder will take the place of its Soluble Powder that has not been available since October 2016. Creating a powdered form of CBD is a very involved process and making sure this new Mixable Powder meets the quality standards for CannazALL™ products has been a very involved process as well.

The new CannazALL™ Mixable CBD Powder contains 1,000mg of potent CBD in each 5-gram jar and utilizes the NanoTech Infusion™ Process announced last year. This new Mixable Powder will blend better with shakes, smoothies and foods, and as an ingestible is a great way to take CBD daily, whether for aggressive CBD therapy, or as a basic health and maintenance supplement.

"Our CBD Powder has always been a very strong seller," said Luke Dreyer, COO and head of research and development, "and now with our new mixable powder we have a stronger product than before, so we really expect sales for this product to be considerable out of the gate."

The company will feature this product on the website at www.HempLifeToday.com starting Friday, February 10th and run promotions and specials on this product through Monday the 13th at Midnight Eastern Time.

"We are very happy to have this quality product back on our site as this product will help boost sales through the month and beyond," adds James Ballas, CEO, "and it is our goal to always have growth, month over month, as we keep our company strong, stable, and poised for faster growth as we proceed. We are committed to a healthy company for our thousands of customers, our employees, and of course our valued shareholders. I've said it before and I will keep saying it...we won't let them down."

The company encourages all shareholders to check out this new Mixable Powder on Friday and to tell as many people as possible that this new product is available.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances