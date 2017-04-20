HempLife Today Celebrates 420 and Rewards Its Growing Customer Base With its Biggest Sale of the Year

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™ an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol), products derived from Hemp, is celebrating 420 and rewarding its customers by offering its largest semi-annual discount on all of its CannazALL™ CBD products.

Company offers 30% off on all products this weekend

This special 420 sale starts today, 4.20.2017, and will continue until Monday the 24th at Midnight Eastern. Throughout this period all current HempLife Today™ customers, and everyone in the general public, can get 30% off of any size order of CannazALL™ CBD products, and all products are ready to ship within 24 hours via the Companies Rapid Ship processing system.

The Company wants everyone to know that they can get this 30% discount on all CannazALL™ products; Tinctues, Concentrates, GelCaps, and Vape products, by clicking the link or visiting www.HempLifeToday.com, using Coupon Code Save420.

CEO James Ballas said, "We are off to a great year in 2017, and want to offer the biggest savings that we can to honor our customers. We only do a 30% discount twice a year, 420 and the Holidays, so this is a very special opportunity to stock up on all the popular CannazALL products. We also look forward to the new customers who can take advantage and encourage everyone to share this sale with as many others as possible."

*The Company is also working on a shareholder update covering all aspects of the business, planned for release next week.

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people. Who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Cannabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™.

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include its popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.