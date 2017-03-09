HempLife Today CEO Gives Shareholders Overview of First Quarter Progress and Projections Moving Forward

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU) and the CEO of HempLife Today™ wants all shareholders and the public to have a solid overview of the Company's first quarter progress along with projects and projections moving forward. The Company wants shareholders to know it is in a strong financial position with experienced management at the helm, creative talent on its staff, and seasoned legal and accounting experts to ensure growth.

"Through this press release it is the company's desire to communicate directly with the shareholders and the public interested in our Company," said James Ballas, CEO. "Shareholders should be aware that there is never a wasted day or opportunity for the Company. In addition, we always want our shareholders to know that we value them and the trust that they give us through their becoming shareholders. This is very important to us, and in everything we do we keep this in mind."

The Company is proud to report the following:

We continue to be 100% committed to the name and symbol change that best reflects our business and that will successfully represent us well into the future. This has been a very intensive legal process and the Company wants all shareholders to understand that this is a process and that the Company will keep shareholders informed of any and all pertinent information regarding this important step. Again, the company is 100% committed to this, but in the meantime will continue to update shareholders on the progress of the Company, with specific reference to revenue and profits, achievements and goals, and additional important fundamental developments and milestones.

The Company continues to add new customers at an accelerated rate as our sales platforms continue to grow. These platforms include extensive Internet, SEO, Social Media, Blogs, Affiliates, and traditional marketing that all work together to educate the public and create more and more new customers at an exponential rate. The Company alerts all shareholders that they can "search" for HempLife Today™ and our CannazALL™ brand of CBD products to see the footprint we continue to expand.

The Company continues to develop some of the finest CBD products derived from Hemp and offers them through our CannazALL™ brand. These products now include First-cut oils from our purpose grown Hemp plants rich in CBD and through our NanoTech Infusion Process™ are infused with over 200% more important plant Terpenes and other natural Hemp plant materials, giving our products the superior "entourage effect" that is desired. CannazALL™ products currently include:

Tinctures, Concentrates, GelCaps, Mixable Powder, Skin Salve, E-juice, and new dabbing Honey, with more to come in 2017.

The Company continues to keep its prices for CannazALL™ CBD products as low as possible through our discount coupon codes, and our generous Referral and Rebate programs. In fact, every customer has the opportunity to get free CannazALL™ products simply by referring others who then make purchases, plus earn Rebates on every dollar spent. These programs are extremely popular and we continue, through advanced programming, to make these programs easier and more user friendly so that more HempLife Today™ customers can take advantage of these opportunities and to add customers to our customer base.

The company continues to board new customers at low acquisition rates thus saving precious revenue on expensive advertising. Through 3rd quarter of 2016 to the present, the Company is able to acquire new customers at almost 90% less in advertising costs than it did in the first 2 years of operation. This trend will continue and will also improve.

The Company is also finishing up the freshening of the main Websites of www.HempLifeToday.com and www.HempLife.com with new images, copy, and special offers that make navigation of the sites more educational and easier for new and existing customers. The Company will also be unveiling an exciting new HempLife Today™ logo in the near future and this will be announced as well.

The Company has been operating under our Rapid Ship order processing since the first week in February and all orders are shipped within 24 hours via USPS Priority Mail. This was achieved through extensive custom programming so that most orders are delivered within 3-5 business days of the actual order being placed. The Company knows that fast shipping and delivery are vital to our customers.

The Company continues its profitable arrangement with super-affiliates announced last year; like ColoradoPotGuide.com and PotGuide.com, as well as others that are onboard or being evaluated. We continue to have strict guidelines to entry for our affiliates as quality control is paramount.

The Company has tested retail sales of our CannazALL™ products and has been approached by many retailers large and small. Profit margins going forward are very important. We will continue to evaluate these opportunities and will act only when it is in the best interests of the Company, and the industry, and in a manner that best serves the Company and our shareholders.

The Company has added, since 3rd quarter 2016, a successful Direct Mail campaign that targets its growing customer database. These campaigns have helped to boost sales by over 20% and continue to be an integral part of our customer awareness campaigns. The Company expects to broaden these campaigns in order to reach new customers in 2017 and expects this platform to add considerably to 2017 revenues. More will be announced in the future.

The Company has added new CBD specialists to its customer support and is currently completing a new phone system that will better help our new and existing customers to become educated on our products, dosing and pricing, as well as discounts, etc. We have also completed a new customer support email system that gets customer inquiries answered quicker and more accurately. We expect to see a bump in sales from these additions as well.

The Company will continue to manage its finances in a manner that best serves the Company, Company growth, and shareholders. The Company will also continue a balance of paying down debt through revenues as business warrants relative to opportunities that might continue to accelerate the growth of revenues and profits.

"We ask our shareholders to consider all that we have achieved and also what we are doing moving forward, as everything that we do is designed to create more and more satisfied customers with solid profits for the company," said Luke Dreyer, COO, "and to continue and expand upon the monthly, quarterly, and annual growth we have achieved thus far."

"This is a solid company with solid products, revenues, and profits in a growth sector, and we also benefit from our products being derived from Hemp," adds James Ballas, CEO. "Our products are already legal, can be delivered to all 50 states, and are 2014 Farm Bill compliant. This means we don't have to wait for states to legalize as this is not an issue for us, but we do benefit from the free publicity when they do. In closing, I can't say it enough...if you believe in what we are doing then we encourage you to join us. We won't let you down."

HempLife Today™ reported Guidance on its 1st quarter revenue in our previous press release on Tuesday 3.07.2017, with revenues up over 50% as explained in the release. The Company wants all shareholders to note this, and to see from today's press, that through the efforts of all company employees, management anticipates that this upward trend should continue.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™.

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.