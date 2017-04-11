HempLife Today Expands Free Trial Pack of CannazALL CBD GelCaps to the General Public

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol) products derived from Hemp, is announcing that it is giving away a free trial pack of six (6) CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps to any person who request it over the next 72 hours.

Free trial pack to all

This free trial pack will consist of six (6) 25mg CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps derived from Hemp and packed with up to 200% more important plant Terpenes for added benefit, along with instructions and additional information about the company and its products.

CEO James Ballas said, "We believe in our company and we believe in our products, and the more people who experience our products the better. In fact, I'd like to see us giveaway as many thousands of free GelCaps packs as possible. It's an exciting way to get more of our product into the hands of more people and create new lifelong customers as well, and it speaks volumes about the quality of our Company."

Everyone is eligible to receive a free trial size of six (6) CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps by simply clicking on the link or visiting www.HLTFreeTrials.com

The Company reserves this offer to one free trial pack per person and two per household, but otherwise encourages everyone to share this giveaway with as many others as possible.

This giveaway is available until midnight Eastern on Friday, April 14, and all free trial packs requested will be shipped by April 30th 2017.

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people. Who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Cannabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™.

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; its popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.