HempLife Today gives shareholders exclusive first look at new Website currently in development

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol) products derived from Hemp, is giving shareholders an exclusive first look at the new HempLife Today™ logo and Website.

The new HempLife Today™ Website has been completely redesigned and even features the new Company logo, which was chosen to add a more established and professional image for the Company.

In offering shareholders this first look at the new Company Website, the Company wants shareholders to note that some key elements of the site will be added before going live, most notably, will be the highly professional, crisp and clear product shots that will be featured on the site. The Company wants product shots to be "stunning" and has commissioned a talented Photography Company to achieve this.

CEO James Ballas says, "We have spent a lot of time and resources on the new site because we believe it will help take the company to the next level. This is all part of our five-year plan to make HempLife Today the Worldwide leader in our industry, and we are very excited about what this new site will do to help make this a reality."

COO Luke Dreyer adds, "Everything about the site is new and designed for the easiest use, navigation, and ordering. In addition, the new site will be the most mobile friendly site we've had and we anticipate a mobile friendly Google rating of 98% or better, which is very important because over 50% our traffic is from mobile."

The Company expects the new HempLife Today™ Website to go live within the next 2-4 weeks and the Company will keep shareholders apprised of the exact launch date. In the meantime, shareholders can get an exclusive look at the new Website through the link below:

https://hemplifetoday.com/lp/new-website-reveal/

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people. Who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Canabidiol) could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™.

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; Its popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.