HempLife Today sets two record breaking sales weekends in a row; Company cites its marketing platforms and an increase in awareness of its CannazALL CBD products for this growth

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU) is announcing to shareholders that its subsidiary HempLife Today™, an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol), products derived from Hemp, has had two record breaking sales weekends in a row for its CannazALL™ line of CBD products, and the Company expects this upward trend to continue.

Sales of CannazALL™ CBD products saw an increase of over 50% from April 13th to April 18th, and an increase of over 55% last weekend, April 20th through the 24th.

The Company sites several reasons for this increase in revenues; An increase of new customers to the CannazALL™ brand through the Companies marketing efforts, more repeat customers utilizing their Rebates and Referral discounts, an increase in Social Media postings, an increase in the awareness of CBD and the CannazALL™ brand, and, as anticipated, a strong response to the Companies Free-Trial offer of CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps.

Because the Free-Trial offer of CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps was so positive, the Company is currently creating a new customer acquisition funnel so that this free offer can be expanded over the Companies multiple marketing platforms. The Company expects to roll out this offer within the next two weeks and believes this offer will help the Company continue to sustain, and sizably increase, its quarterly growth.

"We like to keep our shareholders informed on our progress, and the last two weekends have really shown that our marketing efforts are paying off," said James Ballas, CEO. "When we have growth of over 50% then we certainly know we are going in the right direction and moving the company forward correctly. To all of our current shareholders we say, just watch, because we have a lot more to come!"

*The Company looks forward to giving shareholders an overview and update on all aspects of the Company, previously schedule for this week, during the week of the 1st.

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people. Who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Cannabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™.

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include its popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.