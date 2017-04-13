HempLifeToday.com Website Now Has up to 500% More Capacity, in Order to Better Serve its Growing Customer Base

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol), products derived from Hemp, is informing shareholders that its main Website at www.HempLifeToday.com has now been moved to a new higher capacity server, and all related sites, landing pages, and shopping carts now have up to 500% more capacity to handle the Company's growing customer base.

Using state-of-the-art server technology this new system now directs all HempLifeToday.com traffic to a massive load balancing system that ensures optimum speed and loading on a 24 hour basis. In addition, a new alert system is now in place which notifies the Company's tech department in the event of any outages, etc.

The Company wants all shareholders and the general public to be aware of this positive development, and that the Website at www.HempLifeToday.com can more than handle any size traffic load, now, and in the future. This new development will prevent overload to the Website that occurred on Wednesday the 12th due to the Company's increasing customer traffic, as well as increased traffic from promotions.

CEO James Ballas said, "We are proud of how quickly our operations manager and our tech department responded this week, and all of our sites are now operating better than ever and we are looking forward to what we believe will be a record breaking sales weekend."

The Company is also resuming its free giveaway promotion to the public of six (6) CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps that ends Friday at Midnight Eastern. In this promotion the Company is giving away this free GelCap pack to everyone who requests it while supplies last. To get your free GelCap pack simply click the link or visit www.HLTFreeTrials.com.

The Company looks forward to releasing its first quarter financials to shareholders on Monday morning April 17th.

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people. Who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Canabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global Internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.