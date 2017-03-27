Hemplify Demos at 12 Erewhon and Bristol Farms Locations March 29-31, 2017

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Hemplify, Inc. invites food and beverage, and lifestyle editors, as well as members of the public, to sample the Hemplify Hemp Extract Vitality Elixir at twelve retail locations in Southern California this week:

Where/When:

Bristol Farms

Wednesday, March 29

All 10 locations

Full-day events

Store opening hours vary by location

Erewhon Market (Venice)

585 Venice Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

Thursday, March 30

11am-2pm

Erewhon Market (Calabasas)

26767 Agoura Rd.

Calabasas, CA 91302

Friday, March 31

11am-2pm

Why: Hemplify has created one of the first functional beverage-style supplements to contain hemp extract, a rapidly emerging consumer category. While most hemp food and beverage products are made from hemp seed, hemp extract is made from hemp stalk. Hemp stalk has terpenes, essential oils and non-psychoactive hemp plant constituents that are increasingly the subject of scientific research. Hemp stalk is most commonly sold in natural food and grocery stores in the form of oil-based supplements.

Hemplify Hemp Extract Vitality Elixir is now available in two delicious flavors -- tropical fruit and berry passion. These products are sugar-free, vegan, natural, non-GMO and gluten free. In addition to hemp stalk extract, each product is fortified with 9x the electrolyte potassium of major sports drinks, 9 vitamins (including 100% Daily Values of vitamins B12, C and D), and 200mg of Omega 3.

About The Tinley Beverage Company, The Tinley Collective and Hemplify

Tinley's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hemplify, Inc. (Santa Monica, CA), manufactures the "Hemplify" line of products. "Hemplify" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin C, B12 and D. Hemplify is produced with patented technology designed to elevate absorption into the bloodstream, ensure shelf stability and mask the hemp extract's taste to deliver delicious, refreshing flavors. The company is selling its Hemplify products in retail locations California and online throughout the continental United States. The Tinley Beverage Company (Toronto, Canada) has developed a line of cannabis-infused beverages for use in jurisdictions throughout North America where such products are permitted. It is under contract with The Tinley Collective, a California Cooperative Corporation that is engaged in cannabis procurement and distribution within California's medical cannabis system. (CSE:TNY)(CSE:TNY.CN)(OTC PINK:QRSRF).

Twitter: @drinkhemplify

Instagram: @hemplify

www.drinkhemplify.com