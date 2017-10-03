HempMeds: A Leader in Emerging CBD Market -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Medical Marijuana Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : MJNA) HempMeds subsidiary, which sells hemp-based CBD oil under the Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ -- or RSHO™ -- brand both domestically and internationally. According to the Brightfield Group, RSHO is one of the top five online brands in the United States alongside CW Hemp, PlusCBD Oil, Elixinol, and CannazALL. The brand has also gained strong traction in foreign markets like Mexico, Brazil, and Puerto Rico.

A Fragmented Market

The market for hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") is projected to exceed $1 billion in just three years, according to Brightfield Group, which would mean a 55% compound annual growth rate. Unlike medical marijuana, hemp-based CBDs contain less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") and are non-psychoactive. This means that hemp-based CBDs can be legally sold across all 50 states and in many countries around the world.

The market for hemp-based CBD oils is also highly fragmented with several small competitors rather than a single market leader. Since cannabinoids are heavily regulated on federal level, many large companies are hesitant to enter the market. The upshot is that investors have a unique opportunity to purchase pure-play opportunities in the industry as they ramp up production and become leaders in the burgeoning industry.

Consumer interest in hemp oil has been on the rise in recent years, according to data from Google Trends. With medical and recreational cannabis legalization across many states, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the potential benefits that cannabinoids offer when treating various ailments. Researchers have also had an easier time studying the beneficial effects of cannabinoids with a growing number of papers published.

What is RSHO™?

HempMeds RSHO™ is a full spectrum, complete CBD hemp oil that contains the highest quality hemp oil in the industry with 10% to 30% CBD content. The RSHO™ Blue Label is the most popular version of the brand that goes through a decarboxylation process. RSHO™ Gold Label goes through an additional filtration process to create a great taste and smooth consistency. And, RHSO™ Green Label is a raw form that is as close as you can get to juicing a hemp plant.

The company also provides RSHO™ CBD Capsules that provide all of the benefits of CBD oil in a convenient vegan capsule that fits perfectly into a morning routine; RSHO™ CBD Liquid contains a combination of hemp oil and coconut-derived MCT oil; RSHO™ Tinctures that provide greater concentrations than the CBD Liquid product; and, RSHO™ CBD Salve that helps soothe rough elbows, heels, and cuticles.

Looking Ahead

Medical Marijuana Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJNA) has made tremendous progress in advancing these products. In 2012, RSHO™ became the first-ever mainstream CBD oil in production that was legal in over 50 states and 40 countries. In 2014, it became the first-ever legal CBD oil in Brazil, where it is now subsidized by the government and covered by health insurance. And in 2016, RSHO-X™ THC-free CBD oil became the first-ever legal CBD oil in Mexico.

Management is focused on consolidating its leadership position in the hemp oil space by continuing to focus on domestic sales and international expansion. By working with researchers, the company hopes to continue expanding access to CBD oil to patients in need. The company's direct-to-consumer and sales ambassador marketing approaches could also help its supplements reach a much wider consumer demographic over time.

