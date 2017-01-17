HempTech (HTCO) Announces GrowLease; Lease Programs for Its Flagships of Automated Grow Systems for Marijuana Grow License Holders -- Start Growing with Little Upfront Cost

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - HempTech Corp. ( OTC PINK : HTCO), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and marijuana, announces today that it is offering GrowLease: lease programs for its flagship of automated grow systems for qualified marijuana grow license holders nationwide. The lease program would allow marijuana grow license holders to start growing immediately with little upfront cost.

HempTech will provide its newest version of "grow.droid™" -- an Advanced Controlled Environment Grow Platform Engineered for Cannabis that could grow 24 plants, 48 plants or thousands of plants using the tent, container or facility model. The grow.droid™ system is a unique all-inclusive, automated Total Control Grow System. Every system is specially engineered for easy operation so users can start growing immediately with high-end, industrial-grade equipment and enterprise-level automation software. It is specially engineered with integrated agriculture equipment and software platform with set profiles and conditions for optimal grow and cycle performance. The plant profiles are customizable and can be created precisely for the needs of the individual strain.

The leased grow.droid system can be scaled based on growing needs and the size of the grow area. The lease program and terms can be structured based on number of plants and the financial ability of the lease holder.

Currently grow.droid is available either in a tent with various sizing options, a standard shipping container or in a large facility. The grow.droid system includes;

Intelligent Control Cabinet (integrates all equipment with programmable controller) with 12" HMI Touchscreen and integrated process logic controller

Veg/Flower (GrowTENT option); Nursery, Veg/Flower, & Dry/Cure (GrowCONTAINER option)

CognetiX Software with Pre-programmed profile for environment control, automation of standard strain cycle and alarms

Customization tool for creating profiles and cycle modification

ActiveAqua Water Chiller System; Hurricane Exhaust fans & Circulatory fans; Nutrient Dosing; Acid/Base (pH) Stabilization; CO2 Injection; Energy Optimization

Up to 5-segment computer controlled nutrient dosing system

Specially engineered 1600 watts Mithra™ Intelligent LED lighting

Hydroponics Grow Module with Reverse Osmosis, water level sensors and top-off reservoir

HD video camera, Firewall, Password Protection and Verification, Fault Detection

24/7 Video Monitoring & Management

Operational Values - Fully supported and remotely managed throughout lease term. This minimizes manpower requirement onsite

Financial values - Affordable with monthly lease option. Lower utility costs with Energy Optimization that in combination translates to quick Return of investment

Production values - Strain profiling so the plants get exactly what they need. Fault detection alerts and mold prevention program

Compliance values - Tracking tool for accurate and detailed records. Secure cloud-based network. Compliant with state and local laws

HempTech is committed to bringing cutting edge technologies to cannabis growers everywhere. Through the perfect blend of technology and human experience, HempTech bring you the best in automation systems.

For more information on the GrowLease and other products offered by HempTech, please contact; info@hemptechcorp.com.

About HempTech Corp

HempTech Corp ( OTC PINK : HTCO), a Nevada corporation, is a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and cannabis. We design and engineer specialized products using advanced sensors, process control techniques, big data aggregation, analytics and security solutions so cannabis growers can easily and effectively control every aspect of their operation. Through HempTech technologies, virtually every component of the plants' vegetative growth matrix and flower harvest is automated, documented and available in visible format both in real time and historically. This simplifies operations and ensures that the baselines set by the master grower are adhered to by the cultivation staff.

The Intelligent Automation Technology engineered for agricultural operations featuring CognetiX Cultivation Automation & Analytic Software drives improvement in productivity, efficiency, quality and sustainability. This industrial grade advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with analytical technology software, is being made available to small and large size cultivators that are not yet available in the Cannabis market. HempTech's goal is to provide cost effective and efficient cultivation of indoor cannabis through intelligent technologies and process control platforms.

HempTech's mission is to establish a reputation in the cannabis industry as a one-stop-shop that provides all the infrastructure elements required by growers in a manner that is fully integrated, state-of-the-art, and secure. Products include the SPIDer™ (Secure Perimeter Intrusion Detection), SmartSense™, SmartEnergy, and analytics dashboard CognetiX™ through which HempTech Corp. provides growers unparalleled data analysis capabilities to Know Your Grow! HempTech -- America's Future Taking Root Today.

To request further information about HempTech, please email us at info@hemptechcorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.hemptechcorp.com or visit us at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hemptechcorp or on Twitter @hemptechcorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.