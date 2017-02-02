Her Imports Announces Symbol Change and Reverse Stock Split

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Her Imports ( OTCQB : EZJRD), a leading retailer of human hair extensions and related beauty products, today announced that, effective January 31, 2017, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved 'HHER' as the Company's new ticker symbol. For a period of twenty business days, the Company will trade under the symbol 'EZJRD', at which point following that period the Company will trade under the symbol 'HHER'.

Barry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Her Imports, stated, "We are pleased to have our name change, new symbol and reverse stock split completed. Our focus remains on building shareholder value through the delivery of our premium beauty products and consultation services for our loyal clientele throughout the U.S. We will continue to seek growth through geographic expansion and new products such as Cling, a water resistant frontal glue adhesive."

As previously announced, the Board of Directors and majority of stockholders had voted to file for a one-for-two reverse stock split. The record date of the stock split was January 31, 2017. Shareholders of record as of such date will receive one share of the Company's common stock for each two shares that they own as of the market close on the record date. The distribution of the new shares will be made available on January 31, 2017. The Company's transfer agent records will be updated to reflect the stock split and shareholders are not being asked to submit their certificates for exchange or cancellation. As a result of the stock split, the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will decrease from approximately 49.8 million shares outstanding to approximately 24.9 million shares outstanding.

About Her Imports:

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EZJR, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. EZJR, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to EZJR, Inc.'s financial statements as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.