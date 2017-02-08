Her Imports Engages KCSA as Strategic Communications and Investor Relations Counsel

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Her Imports ( OTCQB : EZJRD), a leading retailer of human hair extensions and related beauty products, today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading New York-based communications firm, to lead the Company's strategic communications and investor relations programs.

KCSA intends to deploy an investor relations campaign designed to increase awareness of Her Imports among the investment community through a comprehensive communications strategy. KCSA's objectives include, among others, communications, strategy and introductions to the institutional investment community. Since KCSA's inception nearly fifty years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its work representing public companies.

Barry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Her Imports, stated, "We are eager to begin working with the entire KCSA team on strategic communications and investor relations. Management and the Board of Directors believe that now is the right time to engage a top tier communications firm to assist us in presenting our opportunity to the investment community. Her Imports is gaining more traction everyday with our products and services and we want to proactively communicate this story on a national scale."

Todd Fromer, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, commented, "With an extensive history of providing expert strategic communications and our established network of investors, we believe KCSA is the right firm to focus Her Imports' communication strategy and help tell this compelling story to key institutional investors. We are pleased to implement this communications plan based on best practices for Her Imports."

About KCSA Strategic Communications:

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

About Her Imports:

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, www.herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EZJR, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. EZJR, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to EZJR, Inc.'s financial statements as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.