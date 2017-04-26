LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Her Imports ( OTCQB : HHER), a leading retailer of human hair extensions and related beauty products, today announced entering into a marketing and selling agreement with Cabello Real FDE whereby the Company can exclusively purchase, market and sell OSIworks' products in the United States.

Among other new and innovative women's health and beauty products, Cling™ is a waterproof lace adhesive. With the use of Cling™, consumers wearing a frontal hair piece with their hair extensions will be able to maintain their desired look while doing activities that previously would have ruined their hair such as swimming, showering and exercising.

Barry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Her Imports, stated, "Our intimate consultative approach allows us the opportunity to listen to our clients concerns and needs. Our ability to understand the demands of the marketplace and fill that void with unique products is one of our competitive advantages. Cling™ is unlike any other product in the marketplace, which provides a safe and waterproof option for women. Going forward we will continue to evaluate other innovative hair products."

"There are many hair extension retailers that sell synthetic or dangerously over-treated hair," commented Tippi Shorter, VP of Product Development & Marketing of Her Imports. "Our Company provides women with temple-gathered, natural human hair from India that is ethically sourced. Now, combined with Cling™, our customers can wear weaves, frontal and wigs without damaging the edges of their natural hairline."

To use Cling, consumers simply apply it to their forehead and attach their lace wig or frontal hair piece. It is 100 percent safe on all skin and hair and will not damage user edges at all. The glue is removed quickly and easily by applying Her Imports' OSI complimentary product Un-Cling™. Using Cling™ in tandem with any of Her Imports' flawless Illusion™ frontal products customers will enjoy a stunning install, worthy of any celebrity.

Historically, women who wear lace wigs and closures have restricted their activities according to the limitations of their hair products. Wigs and lace glue have not been compatible with pools, beaches, showers, or exercise. Additionally, they have been known to have disastrous results when removed, often causing skin irritation and/or hair loss. Her Imports addressed these problems head on by creating the lace adhesive, Cling™ that provides a safe and waterproof option.

Ms. Shorter continued, "At Her Imports, enjoyment of our products is something we care very passionately about. We want to make sure that not only are our customers looking their best, but that they are feeling their best, too. Our new Cling™ lace adhesive means more comfort and ease of use, resulting in an overall better experience for everyone involved."

About Her Imports:

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, www.herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers.

