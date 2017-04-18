Her Imports Reports Full Year 2016 Results

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Her Imports ( OTCQB : HHER), a leading retailer of human hair extensions and related beauty products, today reported its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2016. Revenue for the full year totaled $13.6 million with gross profit margins of 43%.

Barry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Her Imports, stated, "In 2016, our focus was on growth via retail, low cost, 'pop-up' locations throughout the United States. We ended the year with 30 locations generating $13.6 million revenue. At our retail locations, our customers receive an intimate one-on-one consultation from our experienced professional staff. After our consumer experiences and purchases our high quality hair and beauty products in person, it is quite common to reorder through our e-commerce platform. Online sales accounted for approximately 25% of revenue during 2016. Since the end of the year, we have opened 5 additional retail locations as well as three kiosks in malls, initially testing each market with minimal risk and increasing the marketing and overhead investment based on the data we collect from consumer demand. By the end of 2019, we anticipate operating 100 retail locations throughout the United States."

2016 to Date Business Highlights:

Ended the 2016 year with 30 retail locations and has since opened an additional six locations throughout the United States and closed one location

Launched new point-of-sale through three kiosks in highly trafficked shopping locations, utilizing the kiosks as a low-cost leading indicator of the future market opportunity as well as an additional method of acquiring a customer

Announced the strategic hire of renowned celebrity hair stylist Tippi Shorter as Vice President, Product Development & Marketing

Successfully completed reverse stock split, company name and new ticker symbol change to further enhance and more appropriately reflect the corporate brand





Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2016:

Revenue totaled $13.6 million for the full year 2016, as compared to $13.3 million, an increase of 2%, for the full year 2015. The year-over-year increase in store revenue was partially off-set by a greater decrease in online sales due to the discontinuation of financing sales due to customer.

Gross margin was 43% for the full year 2016, as compared with 50% for the full year 2015. The decrease in gross margin year-over-year reflects the shift to retail sales vs. sales online as a percentage of total sales.

Net loss was $1.8 million, or (0.11) per share, for the full year of 2016, compared with net income of $1.9 million, or 0.13 per share, for the full year 2015. In 2015, the Company received a one-time gain on the sale of subsidiaries in the amount of approximately $1.4 million.

The Company was cash flow positive from operations in 2016. In 2015, the Company generated $948,258 in cash flow from operations however, accounting for the one time gain of approximately $1.4 million, the Company had a cash flow from operations deficit in 2015.





About Her Imports:

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, www.herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary ecommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Her Imports to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Her Imports assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to Her Imports' financial statements as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Product sales $ 13,574,402 $ 13,287,173 Cost of product sold 7,806,590 6,706,425 Gross profit 5,767,812 6,580,748 Operating expenses Royalties 1,202,727 1,259,990 Selling expense 4,374,774 3,767,959 General and administrative expense 887,516 632,305 Total operating expenses 6,465,017 5,660,254 Income (loss) from operations (697,205 ) 920,494 Other income (expense) Gain on sale of subsidiaries - 1,415,444 Loss on termination of agreement (1,339,514 ) - Gain on debt settlement - 11,405 Forgiveness of penalty - 60,000 Interest income 165 - Interest expense (1,706 ) (17,549 ) Total other income (expense) (1,341,055 ) 1,469,300 Income (loss) from continuing operations before benefit (provision) for income taxes (2,038,260 ) 2,389,794 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 208,668 (345,376 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations after provision for income taxes (1,829,592 ) 2,044,418 Loss from discontinued operations - (96,604 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,829,592 ) $ 1,947,814 Basic income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ 0.14 Discontinued operations $ - $ (0.01 ) Net basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Diluted income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ 0.14 Discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Net diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 17,231,345 15,083,007 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - fully diluted 17,231,345 15,083,007

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 355,568 $ 449,675 Receivables 45,576 64,940 Related party receivables 26,612 88,577 Inventories 2,047,453 1,767,832 Prepaid maintenance fees - current 75,000 31,250 Other prepaid expenses 46,411 52,234 Deposits 32,950 17,780 Total current assets 2,629,570 2,472,288 Furniture, equipment and software, net 256,525 307,156 Prepaid maintenance fees - non current 284,375 - Intangible asset, net - 1,879,111 Trademark 8,200,000 - Total assets $ 11,370,470 $ 4,658,555 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 728,425 $ 483,155 Income tax liability 127,651 345,376 Notes payable 43,805 21,903 Total current liabilities 899,881 850,434 Total liabilities 899,881 850,434 Stockholders' equity Callable $0.072 per share per year non-cumulative dividend, liquidation preference of $1 per share, preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and outstanding and 5,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 10,000 - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 65,000,000 shares authorized and 24,899,788 shares issued and outstanding and 70,000,000 shares authorized and 16,299,788 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 24,900 16,300 Additional paid-in capital 26,625,497 18,152,037 Accumulated deficit (16,189,808 ) (14,360,216 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,470,589 3,808,121 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,370,470 $ 4,658,555