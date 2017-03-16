Her Imports Strategically Places Point-of-Sale Kiosks in Highly Trafficked Shopping Areas

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Her Imports ( OTCQB : HHER), a leading retailer of human hair extensions and related beauty products, today announced that the Company has strategically placed three point-of-sale kiosks in highly trafficked shopping locations in greater Brooklyn, Chicago and Washington D.C areas. The kiosks will serve as a low-cost leading indicator of the market opportunity for future retail expansion as the Company continues to grow its business nationwide.

The kiosks, like the traditional retail stores, sell the full spectrum of hair extensions, hair-care products and beauty products available on-site immediate customer gratification. Each kiosk is operated by a Her Imports' team member who provides the customer with a full one-on-one consultation. This unique consultative approach is highly valued by Her Imports' customers.

Barry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Her Imports, stated, "Our new kiosks provide us with an opportunity to market and sell our high-quality hair and beauty products in new markets that we have yet to penetrate with our traditional retail locations. We strategically picked these three cities which each present varying customer demographics and economic status. The high foot traffic will allow us to evaluate further investment in these cities as well as generate new leads. We believe that our kiosks will be a smart indicator and generate key data points as we currently plan to have over 100 retail locations in the U.S. by the end of 2019."

About Her Imports:

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, www.herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Her Imports to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Her Imports assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to Her Imports' financial statements as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.