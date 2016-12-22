SOURCE: Canadian Plastics Industry Association
December 22, 2016 11:35 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Like it or not, most of us generate a lot of extra waste during the holidays. To reduce our environmental footprint, here are five simple tips to help keep food and packaging waste in check -- with a little help from plastics.
So, keep the environment in mind and help keep food and packaging waste in check while celebrating with family and friends. For more information about food prep, storage, and tackling waste, click here.
Today's intelligent plastics are vital to the modern world. These materials enhance our lifestyles, our economy and the environment. For more information visit www.intelligentplastics.ca
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/22/11G125913/Images/CanadianPlasticsIndustry-12222016-f6906a6de861ab6cbd25841d7ae56271.jpg
For More Information:Darlene GrayMarketing Communications Specialist Canadian Plastics Industry Association t. 905.678.7748 ext. 239
Here Are 5 Simple Tips to Reduce Holiday Waste
