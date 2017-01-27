Here We Grow Again! Giant Tiger Announces Opening of a New Store in Owen Sound

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) -

Giant Tiger Stores Limited is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Owen Sound. This new store will be located at 1350 16th Street East and will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet of retail space. It is scheduled to open on November 18, 2017.

"My staff and I are thrilled to continue to serve the community of Owen Sound," says Ryan Lemieux, Store Owner of Giant Tiger Owen Sound. "Our new store will offer the same great products and friendly customer service that we are known for in a larger store layout."

Giant Tiger is proud to make a difference in the communities we call home by building lasting relationships with local organizations to benefit causes that affect customers and communities directly. Giant Tiger Stores Limited donates more than $2 million annually to more than 700 community associations and charities across Canada. Giving back is deeply rooted in the corporate culture and makes Giant Tiger a community-proud retailer.

As the Canadian discount retailer of choice, Giant Tiger is committed to saving Canadians time and money through everyday low prices, an incredible flyer program, ad match guarantee and a focus on exceptional customer service. For you. For less.

A grand opening and community event will be planned to celebrate this new location. To keep up to date on the new store development, follow us on Facebook at: facebook.com/GTOwenSound

For a complete listing of communities where Giant Tiger is soon to open, visit NEW STORES

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 225 locations across Canada and employs over 8,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #foryouforless #GTcommunityproud #GTCanadaproud

