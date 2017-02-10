Here We Grow Again: Giant Tiger Announces Opening of New Store in Winnipeg, Manitoba

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This store is scheduled to open on November 18, 2017. This will be the 15th store in Manitoba.

The store will be located at 1441 Main Street and will occupy approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space. Giant Tiger is a proud Canadian retailer offering low prices and outstanding value for local customers. Under a master franchise agreement with Giant Tiger Stores Limited, The North West Company operates Giant Tiger stores in Western Canada, including its newest location in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

"We are thrilled to be opening another Giant Tiger location in Winnipeg," says Thomas Haig, President and COO of Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Our unique shopping experience, exceptional prices with friendly customer service will make Giant Tiger the one-stop shop for everyone."

As the Canadian discount retailer of choice, Giant Tiger is committed to saving Canadians time and money through everyday low prices, an incredible flyer program, ad match guarantee and a focus on exceptional customer service. For you. For less.

To celebrate the grand opening, community events and programming are planned throughout the day. To keep up to date on the new store development, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/WinnipegMainStreet/.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 220 locations across Canada and employs over 8,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #foryouforless

About The North West Company

The North West Company Inc. is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 230 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company and Cost-U-Less and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$1.8 billion. Through a master franchise agreement with Giant Tiger Stores Limited, The North West Company operates Giant Tiger franchises in western Canada.

