Heroux-Devtek Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Results Ended September 30, 2017

October 26, 2017 08:30 ET
LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) - (TSX:HRX)
THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL, THROUGH MARKETWIRED.
Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.
If you are unable to call-in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 1602325 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, November 6, 2017 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Monday, November 13, 2017.
Complete unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available on Héroux-Devtek's website: www.herouxdevtek.com.
MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.
NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at (514) 731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.
Interested parties may also listen live at: http://www.herouxdevtek.com/investor-relations/events or http://www.gowebcasting.com/9006
Martin GouletMaisonBrison(514) 731-0000
See all RSS Newsfeeds