Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil Landing Gear Products Employees Ratify Three-Year Agreement

LONGUEUIL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX:HRX), ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products, today announced that its unionized employees at the landing gear products facility in Longueuil, Québec have voted in favor of a three-year collective agreement, which now extends through April 30, 2020. The renewal concerns approximately 255 employees who are members of Unifor, Local Section 1956.

"The conclusion of this three-year agreement constitutes a solid foundation in order to continue to implement optimisation measures and to successfully meet the challenges faced at our Longueuil facility, which is a center of excellence in repair and overhaul, surface treatment, and assembly," declared Dominique Dallaire, Vice-President, Eastern Division of Héroux-Devtek.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX:HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture and repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors of the Aerospace market with new landing gear systems and components, as well as aftermarket products and services. The Corporation also manufactures hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems and electronic enclosures. Approximately 80% of the Corporation's sales are outside Canada, including about 55% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in the Greater Montreal area (Longueuil, Laval and St-Hubert); Kitchener, Cambridge and Toronto, Ontario; Springfield and Strongsville, Ohio; Wichita, Kansas; Everett, Washington; and Runcorn, Nottingham and Bolton, United Kingdom.

