Hexagon Geospatial and Huawei Team Up to Showcase Smart City Solutions at CeBIT 2017

HANNOVER, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Hexagon Geospatial is proud to announce that we will team up with Huawei to showcase solutions to support the development of Smart Cities at CeBIT2017 in Hannover, Germany.

Hauwei, a leader in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, is leading the way down the Road to Digital Transformation. As part of this journey, they will join with Hexagon Geospatial to demonstrate how Smart Cities must harness geospatial data in a dynamic and streamlined way.

Smart Cities fuse geographic sensor data with business information, transforming domain knowledge and customer workflows into an intelligent information ecosystem, enabling cities to quickly sense, decide and act as the city grows. Hexagon Geospatial creates a variety of solution that do just that.

"We are excited by the opportunity to share our geospatial technology and solutions in conjunction with Huawei," said Hexagon Geospatial President Mladen Stojic. "Our Smart City solutions are uniquely poised to help organizations utilize location-based data in their decision-making process, changing Smart Cities into Smarter Cities."

A pre-requisite to making smarter decisions is to have access to updated information. This calls for cities to analyze data from multiple disparate sources, so that city has a complete picture of the situation on a Common Operational Picture at any given point in time. By creating geo-enabled platforms, cities can collect, organize and disseminate spatial data from multiple disparate sources in conjunction with non-spatial data from other enterprise systems.

Stop by the Huawei booth in Hall 2, booth C30 and see compelling demonstrations of our solutions in action.

Crowdsourcing: Empower citizens to report data about problems with city infrastructure.

Empower citizens to report data about problems with city infrastructure. Real-time analysis: Build dynamic information services to interpret data as it happens.

Build dynamic information services to interpret data as it happens. Streamline and protect workflows: Harness the power of the cloud without sacrificing security or privacy.

Harness the power of the cloud without sacrificing security or privacy. Simplify communication with stakeholders: Distill complex spatial relationships into simple, easy-to-interpret 3D Analytics.

Distill complex spatial relationships into simple, easy-to-interpret 3D Analytics. Leverage all your data sources: Exploit and analyze video for near real-time decision-making.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

