HFMA Receives Industry Impact Award from Nursing Executive Group

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) has received the 2017 American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) Industry Partner Award, in recognition of its work on finance education and certification for nurse leaders. The two organizations collaborate to develop and present continuing professional education courses and certification in finance for nurses.

"It is critical for nurses to have a solid understanding of health care finance," said AONE President Joan Shinkus Clark, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, FACHE, FAAN, in presenting the award. "AONE is pleased to have partnered with HFMA to offer education programs to teach nurse leaders the financial skills needed to be effective leaders in today's healthcare environment."

The AONE Industry Partner Award recognizes an organization that embraces the overall mission and vision of AONE by providing products or services that have a profound effect on nurse leaders, the association, and health care. The award was presented on March 31 during AONE's Annual Meeting in Baltimore.

"We are honored to receive this award," said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA, upon being notified that HFMA was the recipient. "It is a pleasure to work with AONE on this initiative. No one profession alone can bring about the transformational change our industry needs. Education and certification programs like these help bridge the gaps between the clinical and financial realms, which translates to better value for patients."

The two-day Certificate in Health Care Finance program provides senior nurse executives with the concepts, tools, and techniques to understand how the integration of clinical, operational and financial data impacts day-to-day operations and the bottom line. It is geared toward nurse executives who have a strong foundation in nursing finance and are interested in participating in discussions with CFOs, assessing and justifying resource requests, quantifying clinical activity, and spotting opportunities to reduce unnecessary costs. Another course, "Finance & Business Skills for Nurse Leaders," is a one-day overview program for nurse leaders, which is team-taught by content experts from both HFMA and AONE.

The next Certificate program is scheduled for Sept. 21-22, 2017, in Seattle. More information is available on the AONE website.

