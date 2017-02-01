HFN Completes Network Expansion Into Sentinel Data Centers' NJ-1 Facility

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Sentinel Data Centers, a leading owner, developer and operator of wholesale colocation data centers, announced today the availability of Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), a leading US-based transport, IP and network provider specializing in network solutions for the financial and enterprise communities, at its 430,000 square foot Somerset, NJ facility.

"In partnering with best-in-class carriers like HFN, our NJ-1 facility continues to expand as the region's leading carrier-neutral enterprise-class data center," said Nelson Frye, Sr. Director of Business Development, Sentinel Data Centers. "We expect HFN's diverse offerings and network to provide immense benefit to our NJ-1 customers."

Through the agreement, HFN network services will be available to all of Sentinel's NJ-1 tenants. Sentinel customers can contract directly with HFN for any of its carrier services ranging from Internet services (10 MB through 10 Gig) to data products such as point-to-points, WAN, MPLS and Layer 2 Private Network (10 MB through 100 Gig), and passive wavelengths.

"With the recent launch of our national WAN network, our relationship with Sentinel further accelerates our growth, enabling us to extend our network services to the Sentinel customer base," said Brett Diamond, CEO, Hudson Fiber Network. "We look forward to a continued relationship with Sentinel Data Centers and to the opportunity to design and deploy purpose-built solutions for its enterprise customers."

Sentinel offers its tenants dedicated hard-walled suites which ensure optimal security, flexibility in configuration, direct access to a variety of Tier 1 and Tier 2 network carriers and no monthly cross-connect fees. Home to leading enterprises in financial services, healthcare, energy and technology, Sentinel's NJ-1 facility is comprised of 430,000 square feet with an on-premise dedicated 69kV substation.

About Sentinel Data Centers

Sentinel Data Centers, LLC, is a leading owner, developer and operator of multi-tenant, and build-to-suit enterprise-grade data centers. Founded in 2001, Sentinel was an early pioneer in the "wholesale" data center business. Since its inception, Sentinel has developed more than 1.6 million square feet and 120 megawatts of best-in-class multi-tenant and build-to-suit data center solutions for a diversity of Fortune 500 enterprises across multiple industries, including financial services, healthcare, technology and biotechnology. Sentinel strives to stay at the forefront of evolving best practices for data center design, development and operation and maintains a flexible and transparent business model that is grounded in customer service. To learn more visit www.SentinelDataCenters.com.

About Hudson Fiber Network

Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) is the premier data transport provider, offering flexible networking solutions for financial, content, carrier and enterprise clients. HFN fully owns and operates the HFN Northeast Network connecting over 90 locations of the busiest traffic hubs in New York and New Jersey and onto its national WAN spanning the top 16 markets in the US. The HFN suite of purpose-built solutions enables clients with increase network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures.

Services include Gigabit Ethernet, optical wave solutions and IP connectivity (10 MB through 100 Gig), and are delivered in and between key U.S. and global metropolitan markets.

HFN was established in 2002 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

For more information, please visit www.hudsonfiber.com or contact us at 1-888-HFN-4573.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128931/Images/1.12-47668ea8f361994bb857ce5f099542a6.jpg