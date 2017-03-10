High Arctic to Announce Fourth Quarter Results and Host Q4 Conference Call

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) -

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX:HWO) ("High Arctic" or the "Corporation") will release its 2016 fourth quarter results on Tuesday March 21, 2017 after markets close and will host a conference call on March 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

To access the conference call by telephone dial: 800-377-0758 or 416-340-2216.

The conference call will be available for replay after the call at 1-800-408-3053 and entering passcode 3529040. It will remain available until March 29, 2017. An audio recording of the call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic's website at (www.haes.ca).

The Corporation's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 will be posted on High Arctic's website and SEDAR following the release of the Corporation's results.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWO". The Corporation provides oilfield services in Papua New Guinea and Canada. In Papua New Guinea, the Corporation provides drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis. The Canadian operation provides well servicing, snubbing services, nitrogen supplies and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada.