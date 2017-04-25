High-Converting Mobile Websites Will Drive More Retail Revenue Than Desktop for Black Friday 2017, According to Mobify Insights Report

Retail Will See Mobile Revenue Overtake Desktop on a Broad Scale for the First Time by Q4 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - A new study from Mobify reveals the importance of increasing mobile conversions for retailers, as mobile revenue will overtake desktop broadly this year, reaching a tipping point by Black Friday. While some mobile retail leaders are already beginning to see this trend, many more brands will follow this year, according to the Q1 2017 Mobile Commerce Insights Report from Mobify.

The free report analyzes 17 years of US census data on retail sales, as well as data from Mobify's U.S.-based ecommerce customers. Applying seasonal prediction models, not all retailers will experience the revenue flip at the same time, based on their level of mobile focus:

Mobile Leaders (top quartile): Q3 2017

Mobile Median (top half): Q4 2017

Mobile Laggards (bottom quartile): Q3 2019

"It's clear that, for shoppers, mobile is not just a channel, but a way of life," said Mobify CEO Igor Faletski. "Those retailers and brands that align their strategies and implement mobile best practices will be in the best position to capture the mobile revenue opportunity in 2017."

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps for ecommerce, delivering the speed and high-converting features of an app to the mobile web for significant increases in mobile revenue. The company's quarterly Mobile Commerce Insights reports analyze shopper data to help merchants understand where, how, when, and why mobile consumers engage in order to make the largest business impact through mobile engagement.

The Q1 2017 report is the first to show how mobile revenue provides specific guidance for retailers looking to capture increased revenue as mobile revenue grows, for example:

Focus on easier navigation: Use location and customer behavior data to personalize content, and adhere to mobile commerce UX best practices.

Increase speed: Combine Progressive Web Apps, which pre-load content to improve page speeds by up to 4 times, with Accelerated Mobile Pages' ability to capture organic traffic by loading the first page almost instantly.

Implement one-click purchases: Allow customers to avoid filling out billing and shipping information by using technologies like Apple Pay, Android Pay, and the Payment Request API.

Enhance security: Add lock icons and "secure" to checkout buttons.

