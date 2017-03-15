High Performance Beverage Sports Drink Enters the Marijuana Cannabis Space With THC and CBD Performance Drinks

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - High Performance Beverage Co. ( OTC PINK : TBEV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the company is entering the marijuana cannabis space with plans to introduce a new line of THC and Cannabidiol (referred as "CBD") performance drinks.

Our entire line of drinks will be created to stimulate and enhance the body. Our cannabis products will be infused with Hemp to include CBD, which is legal in all fifty states. Formulas that include THC will be sold and distributed as individual state laws permit.

Research confirms that products containing CBD (Cannabidiol and Hemp) have been found to be high in nutritional value and contain a variety of essential and branched-chain amino acids (BCAA). Since the human body cannot naturally produce all necessary amino acids, certain amino acids must be obtained through a daily diet. Hemp seeds and oils also have high levels of Vitamin E, Omega 3&6 heart healthy fatty acids, Linolenic acid (GLA) and trace Minerals, in addition to high amounts of plant based proteins that strengthen muscles and the immune system.

A recent Forbes Magazine article anticipates a 700% increase in the cannabis market. The Hemp Business journal estimated that the cannabidiol (CBD) market will grow to a $2.1 billion market in consumer sales by 2020 with $450 million of those sales coming from hemp-based sources. That's a 700% increase from 2016. In 2015, the market for consumer sales of hemp-derived CBD products was $90 million, plus another $112 million in marijuana-derived CBD products which were sold through dispensaries -- bringing a total CBD market to $202 million last year.

Forbes Article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/debraborchardt/2016/12/12/the-cannabis-market-that-could-grow-700-by-2020/#48ad9dcb4be1

CaliPharms, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KGET) has been selected to supply the CBD and THC powder in order to maintain quality control along with consistent and accurate dosages of both THC and CBD content.

CaliPharms THC and CBD powder concentrates utilize a proprietary formulation process that is both natural and organic. The extraction process also entails a filtration system of active carbon and ion exchange resins to ensure a clean, pure and consistent product. The final products are batch tested from two independent California labs for pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents and cannabinoid content.

High Performance Beverage chose CaliPharms because of their stringent testing and excellent reputation. Because of this, we are assured that every High Performance Beverage customer will experience predictable and consistent results when they consume our new line of beverages.

Benefits of a CBD Cannabinoid infused diet can include:

Lower blood cholesterol levels

Lower blood pressure

Improved cardiovascular circulation and function

Improved organ function

Improved immunity levels

Increased energy levels and metabolic rate

Reduced symptoms of PMS and menstrual cramps

Reduced inflammation and the symptoms of arthritis

Improved recovery of muscles after exercise

Reduction & Treatment of dry skin and hair conditions

Assist with addiction Withdrawals

Our plans include an electrolyte and CBD infused water beverage, a performance drink infused with CBD, a THC energy drink and our previously announced 5 STAR Hemp Protein Sports Drink.

Please follow us on our various social media sites for current events and updates:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/highperformbev?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/highperformancebev/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hpbev/

About High Performance Beverage Company

High Performance Beverage Company has created a new beverage segment under the trade name High Performance Beverages which manufactures and distributes a line of sport performance drinks. High Performance Beverage Company's sport performance drinks are carefully formulated to support mental focus and help increase blood flow, thereby giving the body the necessary fuel to power through a specific event or throughout the day. Our unique blends are designed to bridge the gap between supplements, energy and hydration drinks, ultimately broadening our appeal and providing access to an expanding target market. High Performance beverages are sugar free and extremely low in calories and caffeine. This positioning makes High Performance Beverage Co. sport drinks first to market with a sustainable competitive advantage.

High Performance Beverage Corporate Website:

http://bev.highperformancebeverage.com/

www.hpbev.net

About CaliPharms, Inc.

CaliPharms Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name "Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc." is a medical marijuana-cannabis business. The Company operates through its 51% owned subsidiary County Junction Farms, Inc. within the State of California. The Company currently is focused within the medical marijuana-cannabis industry. The second tier of development for the company will be to expand into other sectors that support the legalized cannabis industry. The company intends to expand its operations as the laws for each individual State change and allow.

CaliPharms Inc. Corporate Website:

https://calipharmsinc.com/

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of High Performance Beverage Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond High Performance Beverage Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in High Performance Beverage Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.