High Performance Beverages Company Completes Definitive Agreement For The Purchase Of 100% Of High Performance Beverages Co.'s Preferred Shares and Its Voting Rights From Former Management

OTHELLO, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - High Performance Beverages Co. ( OTC PINK : TBEV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that previous management or controlling persons, Michael Holley and Toby McBride, have sold 100% interest in the preferred shares and all voting rights of High Performance Beverages Inc.

A Trademark & Copyright Assignment for the global rights and privileges to High Performance Beverages Inc.'s name will be transferred concurrently to Toby McBride.

This transaction leaves Michael Holley with 28,125,000 shares of restricted common stock and Toby McBride with 28,125,000 shares of restricted common stock. These amounts both reflect and constitute 100% of all positions held by these two individuals on a fully diluted basis. Furthermore, no other individuals, affiliates, or companies related to Mr. Holley or Mr. McBride are in possession of any shares of High Performance Beverages Inc.

The Company is also pleased to announce their intent to officially change the name of the Company to Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc. The Company also plans on facilitating a symbol change concurrent with the compliance of their fully reporting status and all delinquent financial filings in the upcoming weeks.

Ryan Coulston, CEO & President, stated, "As previously reported, we are in the process of completing an acquisition with Columbia Basin Dairy Holdings LLC. Upon completion, all preferred shares will be retired back into the Company treasury."

Terms for the purchase were for an unspecified amount of cash. This transaction will revert all voting rights contained within the preferred shares back to the Company.

On July 20, 2017, the Company announced the resignations of Michael Holley as President and Toby McBride as CEO. The Company also announced the appointment of Ryan Coulston as its new President & CEO and Cameron Calaway as its latest member to the Company's Board of Directors.

An 8-K has been filed with the SEC and is available for viewing:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1504222/000154921217000013/tbev8k91917.htm

About High Performance Beverage Company

High Performance Beverage Company is a beverage company in the process of transitioning itself into the dairy production and value-added dairy processing industry.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of High Performance Beverage Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond High Performance Beverage Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in High Performance Beverage Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.