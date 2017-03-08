High Performance Computing for High Content Screening - A Case Study, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Seungtaek Lee, Product Manager for Informatics at PerkinElmerand James LaRocque, Senior Research Scientists II, Lead Discovery at Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) will discuss a case study wherein High-Performance Computing (HPC) was leveraged for ultimate performance in image and data analysis of High Content Screening experiments

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Using today's data analysis systems, researchers conducting phenotypic screening campaigns at pharmaceutical companies processing approximately 500,000 compounds, estimate an image and data analysis time of at least three months.

Furthermore, multiple disparate software systems are used at various stages of the workflow including image analysis, cell level data analysis, well level data analysis, hit stratification, multivariate/machine learning data analysis and visualization, reporting, collaboration, and persistence.

Learn how to:

Complete Batch re-analysis jobs in days

Complete Clustering and other machine learning methods in minutes

Balance flexibility, automation, and scalability for large and small organizations

Join the live broadcast on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK). To learn more about this event visit: High Performance Computing for High Content Screening - A Case Study

