High Real Estate Group Puts "Shopper Experiences" First at The Crossings Groundbreaking

Residence Inn by Marriott 127-suite Hotel Announced; Wegmans to Anchor The Crossings at Conestoga Creek

LANCASTER, PA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - High Real Estate Group LLC formally broke ground on The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, an open-air shopping center located in Manheim Township, Lancaster, Pa. The $120M development represents the company's first mixed-use incorporating retail, residential, and hospitality. A Wegmans food market of up to 120,000 square feet, and the first in Lancaster County, will anchor the project.

"Wegmans brings people together in unmatched experiences that keep them wanting more," said High Real Estate Group president and COO Mark Fitzgerald. "The Crossings at Conestoga Creek is all about unique, memorable, social, entertaining, and interactive experiences." Fitzgerald explained that The Crossings will allow customers to see, touch, and experience in person goods and services in a social and entertaining environment. Restaurants, other food and beverage, and varied venues will be a major aspect of The Crossings. The project will feature 90,000 square feet of retail space, as much as one-third of which will be devoted to a vibrant dining scene of up to nine food and beverage venues.

Fitzgerald announced that the 127-suite extended stay hotel planned for the project would be a Residence Inn by Marriott. A new brand for High within the Marriott family of brands, it is also the largest extended stay hotel brand to date with more than 700 properties. As the first Residence Inn in Lancaster County, it will be developed, owned, and operated by High Hotels Ltd. as part of its portfolio of Hilton- and Marriott-branded hotels.

In addition, a 258-unit apartment community will be constructed following a smart growth strategy, according to High companies CEO Mike Shirk. "Reduced footprints for the buildings make more efficient use of the land and reduce environmental impact," he said. Shirk estimated that The Crossings at Conestoga Creek will bring approximately 560 construction jobs and more than 700 direct full- and part-time jobs to Lancaster.

High Construction Company is serving as the construction manager for the retail, hotel, and apartment community. Greenfield Architects Ltd. designed the retail and hotel facilities.

High held the event under a tent at the project site, where guests were treated to charcuterie and other Wegmans fare courtesy of the food market's Mechanicsburg, Pa. store. Nissley Vineyards and Lancaster Brewing Company were Wegmans local partners.

ATTACHED PHOTO: Left to right: State Rep. Stan Saylor; Dave Heck, Pres., Manheim Twp. Board of Commissioners; S. Dale High, Chair Emeritus, the High companies; Mike Shirk, CEO, the High companies; Mark Fitzgerald, President and COO, High Real Estate Group LLC; State Rep. Mike Sturla; Al Kling, vice president, Manheim Twp. Board of Commissioners

About High Real Estate Group LLC

High Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate organization providing expertise in development, brokerage, architecture, construction, and investments, and holds real estate assets with annual revenue of $195 million and an estimated market value of approximately $1 billion. Through its affiliate, High Associates Ltd., it also offers a full complement of real estate services including asset and property management, appraisal services, grounds and property maintenance, strategic planning, and consulting. The company manages more than 8.5 million square feet of office, industrial, multi-family, hotel, and retail properties throughout the eastern United States. High Real Estate Group is based in Greenfield Corporate Center, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster, Pa. More information is available at www.highrealestategroup.com or 1.800.638.4414.

About High Hotels Ltd.

High Hotels Ltd., an affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC, develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning select-service and extended-stay hotels in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The company's properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve York, Lancaster (2), Harrisburg (3), Reading, and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Middletown, New York (2); Annapolis and Lexington Park, Maryland; and Ewing, New Jersey. The organization is recognized as a leader and has received many awards for excellent customer service. For more information about High Hotels Ltd., call 717.293.4446 or visit www.HighHotels.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/31/11G134678/Images/shovels-afacbfca6a508411ba2746863fa6a7a3.jpg