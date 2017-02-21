High StoneRiver Customer Ratings Revealed in Celent Claims System Vendors 2016 Report

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - StoneRiver, Inc., the trusted insurance technology partner with solutions across multiple business lines, announced that the company has received among the highest customer ratings for its Stream® Claims software, according to the Celent Claims System Vendors: North American P&C Insurance 2016 report issued in December 2016.

For the report Celent requested detailed information from a broad set of core claims system providers. Each vendor participating in the review process provided references. The objective was to determine customers' views of the business and technology value of the system they use.

StoneRiver President and CEO Gary Anderson said, "StoneRiver was extremely gratified to learn that ratings from our customers for important attributes like functionality, configurability, integration, technology, implementation and support all scored higher than our two biggest competitors for claims systems."

Karlyn Carnahan, Celent Research Director, Insurance, said about the StoneRiver Stream suite of solutions, "StoneRiver invested significant time into designing the user interface for Stream®, and it shows. Intuitive and crisp, it has rich functionality across virtually all major tasks including some nuances that show their deep knowledge of the business. Overall, Celent views this as a feature-rich solution with an intuitive configuration tool and strong customer feedback."

Stream Claims software streamlines end-to-end claims processing for all personal and commercial lines and prepares carriers to adapt to new business requirements with the underlying platform. Stream Claims is part of Stream Suite™ with policy, billing, claims, customer and distribution modules that can be implemented individually or as a full suite. Key features include:

Configurable, intelligent rules-driven workflow with effective claim assignment, ensuring faster cycle times that equate to lower expenses and settlement costs

Omni-channel support for loss reporting including call center, electronic file, vendor import, portal and mobile for improved customer service

Deep functionality with full life cycle support for handling a claim for all personal and commercial lines of business including workers' compensation

Intuitive and easy to use "one click" access for adjusters as they work a claim

About StoneRiver, Inc.

StoneRiver delivers the industry's widest range of technology solutions and services to insurance carriers, agents, and broker-dealers. This versatile product group encompasses front-office, policy, claim, rating, underwriting, billing, reinsurance, financial and compliance solutions for all major business lines. Hundreds of companies rely on StoneRiver software and processing solutions to achieve a competitive edge. StoneRiver promotes client success by streamlining complex business processes. Visit stoneriver.com for more information.