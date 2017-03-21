HighCom Security Announces Law Enforcement Giveaway Winners

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - HighCom Security, Inc. ("HighCom"), a Leader in Advanced Ballistic Armor Manufacturing, is excited to announce the Law Enforcement Departments who will receive Rifle Armor Kits ("RAK") from HighCom's 20-Year Anniversary Law Enforcement Giveaway.

Congratulations - Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Lamar County Sheriff's Department, Carver County Sheriff's Department, and Lewisville Texas Police Department! The following departments will each receive a donation of five Rifle Armor Kits, valued at $2,285.

From February 13th - March 10th HighCom ran 20-Year Anniversary Law Enforcement Giveaway. The giveaway was open to the public but the prize was a donation of five Rifle Armor Kits (RAK) to a U.S. police or sheriff's department on the winner's behalf. HighCom's RAK is a critical response platform for law enforcement, each kit includes (2) Guardian 4s17 NIJ 0101.06 Compliant Level IV Stand Alone Plates, (1) Trooper CAP Plate Carrier, and (2) ID Placards.

Rifle Armor has been deployed primarily for military and law enforcement special tactic unit purposes for defeating long rifle and large caliber and higher velocity rounds. Rifle Armor provides protection to very real threats law enforcement officers face every day. "We are thrilled to donate 20 Rifle Armor Kits to law enforcement and want to thank everyone who entered. The purpose of this giveaway was to give back to America's law enforcement. Our officers deserve the very best protection and it is our belief HighCom's RAK is a critical necessity for every patrol officer throughout the U.S.A.," said Mike Bundy, President of HighCom Security.

About HighCom Security, Inc.

Established in 1997, HighCom Security, Inc. is a leading provider of high performance and affordable body armor, personal protective equipment, armor systems and related accessories. Our development and testing facility, along with our manufacturing and distribution plant, are located in Columbus, OH. HighCom has delivered over one million pieces of body armor and has never had a recall or a failure in the field. In fact, HighCom became the first company in the world to achieve BA 9000 certification under the National Institute of Justice's (NIJ) new body armor quality management standard. Our ballistic solutions have been deployed worldwide to military, law enforcement, and correctional facilities, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Allied forces, and Federal Government Agencies. For more information on our company, please visit our website at www.highcomsecurity.com.