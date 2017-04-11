Higher Ed Innovators Convene to Share Breakthroughs in Driving Student Success Outcomes, Improving Equity

Nearly 300 college and university leaders gathered at the sixth Civitas Learning Summit to share learnings, celebrate outcomes and gain deeper understanding of drivers of student persistence and success

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Student success pioneer Civitas Learning today announced that an additional 84 colleges and universities joined its international community in 2016, growing the community of practice leveraging predictive analytics to improve student outcomes.

New partners reflect a cross-section of public, private, two- and four-year institutions, including the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Harper College, one of the nation's largest community colleges. Today, the Civitas Learning community now includes approximately 300 institutions, serving more than seven million students worldwide.

"The past year has been a period of remarkable momentum for our partners and company in the application of data science in higher education," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer of Civitas Learning. "Building on the good work of our pioneer institutions, many of our partners are now finding double-digit gains in student persistence, actionable student and course insights, and substantial retained revenue. Equipped with our benchmarking research, continually-growing service playbooks, enhanced product functionality and strong partner outcomes, we are catalyzing a fundamental shift in the conversation about how to improve student success worldwide. We are thrilled to have our partners back in Austin as we continue this journey of learning together."

The annual Summit follows the release, last year, of significant new findings and outcomes from Civitas Learning, including that more than 44% of students who failed to persist in college had a GPA of over 3.0. They also found that 98% of institutions studied are losing more students with GPAs above 2.0 than below, reversing long-held assumptions about the connection between GPA and college completion.

"In partnership with Civitas Learning, USF has achieved unprecedented student outcomes," said Dr. Paul Dosal, vice president of Student Affairs & Student Success at the University of South Florida. "Because of the precise, real-time insights available from Civitas Learning's Student Success Platform, our case management team is able to help more students exactly when they need it most, and as a result, we expect our 6-year graduation rate to exceed 70 percent, which will be 19 percentage points higher than just six years ago in 2011. Our first-year persistence rate is now at 90 percent, which is the highest in USF history. Additionally, USF has eliminated the achievement gap by race, ethnicity and income."

Following 2016 implementations at a cross section of leading institutions, additional Civitas Learning partners also shared new outcomes from expanded features and services with its Student Success Platform, including Illume® Courses and Illume ® Impact. In their recent evaluation of the analytics market, EDUVENTURES identified Civitas Learning as "Best in Class" for Suitability. Civitas Learning also announced enhancements and rapid deployment for Degree Map, which was recently featured in the new EdSurge Student Success Product Index. Even with Degree Map's sophisticated approach of using student information system and degree audit data, Civitas Learning is now able to launch the student-facing degree planning application within 60 days from data access for target systems. Additional product enhancements also announced include student nudging and enhanced schedule sharing for Schedule Planner, which helps students quickly identify a personalized, conflict-free course schedule. Schedule Planner results from two 4-year universities and two community colleges revealed an average overall lift in persistence of 3.25% (percentage points) for both community colleges and 4-year institutions.

Civitas Learning, which hosted the annual Summit near its headquarters in Austin, has now examined more than four million active student records to develop unprecedented understanding on which university initiatives are working most effectively for which students and delivering precise recommendations to faculty, advisors and leaders to measurably improve student outcomes.

"By bringing powerful insights to bear on the challenge of student success and completion, higher ed institutions are dramatically improving college access and success, particularly among historically underserved students," said George Siemens, executive director of the Learning Innovation and Networked Knowledge Research Lab at the University of Texas at Arlington and member of the Civitas Learning National Advisory Board. "Civitas Learning is helping institutions unlock better insights, redesign the college experience, and close historic achievement gaps."

The 2017 Summit featured in-depth discussion and workshops designed for student success leadership, institutional researchers, technologists and academic leaders focused on making the most of their learning data and taking action to improve student success. The convening featured keynotes from higher ed leaders including Daniel Greenstein, Director of Postsecondary Success at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Vincent Tinto, Civitas Learning National Advisory Board member, award-winning author and Distinguished University Professor Emeritus at Syracuse University, and the former Chair of the Higher Education Program. A majority of the Summit's sessions were lead by partners and showcased their impressive recent outcomes. This year's Summit attendance increased by more 60 percent, representing the increased number of partner results and community's momentum as it leads the wave of the analytics movement.

The Summit also marked the first Summit with College Scheduler partners, offering users of the Civitas Learning Student Success Platform™ and Schedule Planner increased access to leading edge of student success technology and innovation designed to enhance the student experience and help more students complete their degrees and credentials or certificates.

