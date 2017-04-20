Higher Logic's Andy Steggles to Address MemberWise Network's Membership Excellence Conference on How to Increase Member Engagement

Higher Logic Helps MemberWise Network Launch New Online Community for Membership and Association Pros

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Higher Logic today announced it will be sponsoring the MemberWise Network's Membership Excellence Conference 2017, taking place April 27, 2017, at the Park Plaza London Victoria Hotel. Higher Logic President and Cofounder Andy Steggles will present "Effective Strategies to Improve Member Engagement, Satisfaction and Ultimately, Retention." Higher Logic, the MemberWise Network's official Online Community Partner, recently helped the group launch its new online community for membership and association professionals -- MemberWise Connect.

The MemberWise Network is an independent professional networking group providing practical help and support to more than 4,000 membership organisations and association professionals based in the UK and overseas. The Membership Excellence Conference is the association sector's leading membership best practices conference in the UK, and this year's conference theme is "Recruit + Engage + Retain = Grow!"

Andy Steggles, who is helping drive Higher Logic's ongoing effort to create the most comprehensive platform for online communities, will deliver "Effective Strategies to Improve Member Engagement, Satisfaction and Ultimately, Retention." This insightful session will illustrate the importance of providing association members with meaningful and engaging experiences. Steggles will draw from a number of leading case studies from across the globe, as well as from the Higher Logic and MGI Third Annual Community Benchmarking Report, and outline how he is working in partnership with the MemberWise Network to drive member engagement and value.

"The Membership Excellence Conference is a terrific forum, and I'm excited to be able to share how forward-thinking associations, such as ASAE and SHRM, are now able to engage more deeply with their members," said Steggles. "We will also discuss how to map engagement opportunities into a meaningful member experience and best practices for creating and automating the most common member journeys."

The Presentation

What: "Effective Strategies to Improve Member Engagement, Satisfaction and Ultimately, Retention"

Who: Andy Steggles, Higher Logic President and Cofounder

When: Thursday, April 27, 2:00 p.m. BST

Where: Park Plaza London Victoria Hotel

