HighJump Named to Food Logistics' 2016 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers List

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, announced today that they have been named to the 2016 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list by Food Logistics for the 8th consecutive year. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. "The software and technology sector continues to generate new and exciting opportunities for growers, food manufacturers, grocery retailers and the many logistics providers that support them," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics. "Today's cloud-based solutions and mobile connectivity are helping create tools that are more flexible, affordable and responsive, making software and technology even more valuable to those in the global food supply chain."

Such solutions include the HighJump Warehouse Advantage warehouse management system, which provides several levels of automation on the warehouse floor, leading to better tracking and faster throughput. Multi-client warehouse operations can choose the Enterprise 3PL solution, designed from the ground up specifically for the unique needs of third-party logistics service providers. And for last-mile delivery efforts, our direct store delivery solution provides the order processing and route management capabilities necessary for efficient operation and customer satisfaction.

"The food and beverage industry is an important market for us, one we try to continually innovate for in order to serve better," said Michael Cornell, CEO, HighJump. "We are glad to be recognized once again by Food Logistics for our efforts, and we look forward to continued dedication and improvement in this rapidly evolving market."

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About HighJump

In almost every industry, buyers are becoming more fickle, and more demanding. For logistics executives, effectively meeting buyer needs has become a relentless quest for speed and agility. Traditional supply chain solutions -- siloed, complex and hard-to-implement -- no longer suffice, as competitors find ways to deliver goods faster and more profitably.

In today's "now" economy, HighJump helps you stay agile, with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of your trading partner community. From the Distribution Center to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver's cab, we can help you achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

HighJump's suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and retail/DSD solutions form a complete, powerful and adaptable platform that allow you to drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue. HighJump: supply chain accelerated.

